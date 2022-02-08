'Home and Away' spoilers: Felicity Newman reveals a KILLER SECRET!

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has been on shaky ground with her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) since he suspected her of crimes she didn't commit on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, as the time arrives for their dad's annual memorial, Cash is hoping that he and Felicity can spend some quality time together and attend the memorial.



But for some mysterious reason, Felicity refuses to get involved?



Is she still angry with Cash over what happened with stalker/toxic chemical villain, Anne Sherman?



Or is there another reason that Felicity won't pay tribute to her late father?



After Felicity gives Cash the brush-off, her boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) tries to find out what's going on with her.



But he's left reeling when Felicity reveals the circumstances surrounding her dad's death are a LIE.



She is convinced that he was MURDERED!

Cash explains to girlfriend Jasmine about his dad's annual memorial on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

There's tension in the aftermath of Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) punching Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny).



Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is furious that Ari has made the situation worse.



Legal eagle Matthew now has ammunition to use against both Mia and Ari.



Matthew intends to keep seeing his long-lost daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett), no matter what Mia or Ari say.



Matthew starts doing some digging into Ari's past and discovers he has a criminal record.



Mia is alarmed when Matthew later warns her that he'll report Ari for assault and get him sent back to prison unless Mia allows Matthew access to see Chloe.



Will protective mum Mia give into Matthew's blackmail?

Matthew blackmails Mia over Chloe on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is in for a surprise when he discovers Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has made an official complaint against hospital doctor, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner).



Alf is grateful to Logan for everything he did for his wife, Martha in the aftermath of the toxic chemical attack at restaurant Salt.



So Alf can't understand why Marilyn is blaming everything on Logan.



Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) tries to warn Alf that a whole lot has been happening with Marilyn while he was away in the city.



When Alf starts to defend Logan, Marilyn is annoyed that Alf is now behaving just like the rest of her so-called friends in Summer Bay!



WHAT can Alf do to help Marilyn?

Alf tries to get to the bottom of what's going on with Marilyn on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR