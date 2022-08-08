Home and Away spoilers: Will Felicity Newman’s latest idea ROCK or FLOP?

Felicity shares her worries about her band night idea with boyfriend Tane.

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) hits a few obstacles as she plans a band night to relaunch Salt in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Now that she’s officially the co-owner of Salt, Felicity has got lots of ideas to increase the profits at the Summer Bay bar and restaurant and she can’t wait to get stuck in.

At first, Felicity’s business partner Mackenzie Booth (Emily Booth) wasn’t keen on rocking the boat too much and pretty much blocked any idea that her co-owner had.

But when the co-owners ended up having a row, Mac was given food for thought when her brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) told her a few home truths.

Taking his words on board, Mac decided to be more open to change and told Felicity that she’s prepared to listen to her suggestions…

Mac, however, was left bristling once again when Felicity took her to the Parata house and introduced her to Bob (Rob Mallett), Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), Remi (Adam Rowland) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson), aka rock band Lyrik, and suggested that they could perform a gig to make the relaunch of Salt go off with a bang…

Mac tells Felicity that a band night isn't classy enough for Salt! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mac, however, reckons Salt’s customer base is too classy for that so it won’t appeal to them.

But when Felicity points out that Salt’s customers aren’t making them enough money and that they need to broaden the appeal of the bar and restaurant, Mackenzie agrees to give it a go.

Felicity’s stoked!

Felicity tells Mac they need more money coming in at Salt. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

When Dean hears that Mackenzie is letting go of the reins and putting some faith in Felicity, he's impressed by his sister's turnaround.

Dean's impressed by Mackenzie's new approach to business. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

But as Mac comes round to the idea and plasters posters around the Bay, Felicity hits her first hurdle…

Lyrik’s singer Bob refuses to play an unpaid gig. After months on the road and climbing their way up, he believes it’s beneath them to do a charity gig for their mate in a small coastal town.

With the gig planned for the same night, Felicity’s gobsmacked when the other members of the band don’t disagree. It looks like the gig is off…

With Mackenzie trusting her to pull this off, Felicity panics… How is she going to fix it?

Lyrik singer Bob refuses to do a gig for free! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, there’s a small rebellion brewing in Lyric when Kirby questions why Bob gets to call the shots.

Maybe they should vote on whether to do the gig?

Later, just as Felicity wonders how she’s going to tell Mac that Lyrik has refused to do the gig, she’s relieved when they turn up with their music gear.

The show’s back on!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5