Home and Away spoilers: Will Heather Fraser accept Marilyn as her mum?
Airs Wednesday 26 October 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Will Heather Fraser (guest star Sofia Nolan) stop playing her twisted mind games with Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) now that their family connection has been revealed on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Marilyn finally acknowledges that she is Heather's long lost birth mum.
But instead of a happy mum/daughter reunion, Heather unleashes on Marilyn, accusing her of abandoning her as a baby.
Heather can't believe that the residents of Summer Bay hold Marilyn in such high regard, when Marilyn is responsible for ruining Heather's life!
Marilyn tries to justify her actions in handing over Heather, after an unfortunate fling with a married man years earlier.
But it appears that Heather is not yet ready to forgive and forget...
Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) witnesses Lyrik squabbling over all the band admin there is to do.
Over beers with Justin, the group members agree that they need a new band manager.
Could Justin be the man for the job?
After all, garage boss Justin already found the band a replacement tour van.
Plus, family relative, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is the band's lead singer.
Justin is determined to prove himself, despite having no knowledge about insurance, travel costs or band equipment.
Could this be a recipe for DISASTER?
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is not giving-up on helping Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
She convinces moody copper Cash to join her for a night out.
Over drinks, Eden and Cash start to reminisce about their romantic past, which happened before either of them moved to Summer Bay.
As their eyes linger on each other, it's clear that the attraction is still there between them.
Will Cash and Eden give into their desires and fall into bed together?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
