'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Jasmine Delaney sell the gym?

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) received some life-changing news when she was recently diagnosed with a type of epilepsy on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So the hospital nurse is feeling nervous as she gets ready for a return to work assessment at Northern District Hospital.



What about the seizures she has had since the diagnosis?



What if Jasmine can't go back to work in full capacity?



Jasmine's new boyfriend Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) goes to the hospital with her for support.



But Jasmine has decided it's time to make some BIG life changes.



Including parting ways with the gym business she inherited from her late husband Robbo!



Jasmine already has an idea about WHO she is going to offer to sell the gym to...



Will Ari and his nephew Nikau make amends on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) has been left shocked by his heated confrontation with his nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



Nikau cruelly suggested that Ari and his girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) have no chance of adopting a child because of Ari's past criminal record.



Ari's younger brother Tane (Ethan Browne) pushes Nikau to apologise for his mean comments.



Will Ari and Nikau make amends?



Meanwhile, Mia secretly looks through her old box of momentos and pulls out a MYSTERIOUS key from a HIDDEN compartment.



What is they key for?

Tane and Ziggy broke-up after she lied about her true feelings for her ex-boyfriend Dean on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) have only just got back together.



But already their relationship is on shaky ground.



Dean wants the truth about WHY Ziggy and her ex-boyfriend Tane broke-up.



Ziggy is still being evasive about the REAL reason behind her and Tane's bust-up.



Does this mean the plan for Ziggy and Dean to move in together are now officially OFF??

Will copper Cash catch Felicity and Tane in the act... again on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Cash was not impressed when he caught his sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) fooling around with Tane.



Let's face it, Tane has done plenty of dodgy dealings in the past and is not a fan of the police.



But little does he know that flirty Felicity is still determined to get her man, despite what her brother thinks!



Felicity persuades Tane to come back to her caravan and it's not long before the sparks fly and the pair end-up in bed together!



However, the moment is interrupted when they hear Cash and girlfriend Jasmine arrive outside the caravan.



Are Tane and Felicity about to get busted?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR