Home and Away spoilers: Will Justin Morgan be found GUILTY?
Airs Friday 2 June 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) wants to take to the witness stand and give his own testimony as the court case continues on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Things are not looking good for Justin, after the ruthless prosecution had Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) quaking in his boots when it was his turn to give a witness testimony on Justin's behalf.
Justin's lawyer is afraid the hot-headed garage boss could self-incriminate himself on the witness stand, and advises against it.
But they are running out of time and options.
Could it be worth the risk to get Justin out of a prison sentence?
Meanwhile, Theo feels terrible after crumbling under pressure in court.
But he knows he needs to step-up and support his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), in case she's about to see her partner put behind bars...
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) are officially back together, but taking things slow.
Bree is not yet ready for physical intimacy after her recent abortion plus everything that happened with her violent and now DEAD husband, Jacob.
However, after Bree witnesses a crowd of female fans admiring guitarist Remi during a busking session, she starts to feel uneasy.
How long will rock star Remi hold out for Bree in the bedroom before he's tempted to look elsewhere?
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) turns to her Diner co-worker, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) for help again.
Marilyn needs to sell a load of Stunning Organics skincare products in a week.
Marilyn recruits Kirby to her sales team and the women try to tempt the Diner customers by offering a FREE coffee with every skincare purchase!
Will they manage to boost sales?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.