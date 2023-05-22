Home and Away spoilers: Will Justin Morgan be found GUILTY?

Will Justin Morgan be sent to prison when the court reaches a verdict on today's episode of Home and Away?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) wants to take to the witness stand and give his own testimony as the court case continues on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Things are not looking good for Justin, after the ruthless prosecution had Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) quaking in his boots when it was his turn to give a witness testimony on Justin's behalf.



Justin's lawyer is afraid the hot-headed garage boss could self-incriminate himself on the witness stand, and advises against it.



But they are running out of time and options.



Could it be worth the risk to get Justin out of a prison sentence?



Meanwhile, Theo feels terrible after crumbling under pressure in court.



But he knows he needs to step-up and support his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), in case she's about to see her partner put behind bars...

Leah fears Justin could be sent to prison on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo blames himself for the turn of events in court on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) are officially back together, but taking things slow.



Bree is not yet ready for physical intimacy after her recent abortion plus everything that happened with her violent and now DEAD husband, Jacob.



However, after Bree witnesses a crowd of female fans admiring guitarist Remi during a busking session, she starts to feel uneasy.



How long will rock star Remi hold out for Bree in the bedroom before he's tempted to look elsewhere?

Bree is feeling uneasy about her relationship with Remi on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) turns to her Diner co-worker, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) for help again.



Marilyn needs to sell a load of Stunning Organics skincare products in a week.



Marilyn recruits Kirby to her sales team and the women try to tempt the Diner customers by offering a FREE coffee with every skincare purchase!



Will they manage to boost sales?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5