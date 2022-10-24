Home and Away spoilers: Will Justin Morgan get SACKED as band manager?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) has messed-up BIG TIME on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



After trying to negotiate a better deal for Lyrik and their regular gigs at Salt, band manager Justin has managed to get on the wrong side of Salt bosslady, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



As a result, Mackenzie has now pulled the plug on any future Lyrik gigs at the bar/restaurant!



While Justin wonders when the right time is to break the bad news, band members Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) are excited when music journalist, Tully Dixon, messages to say he'll be at their next gig.



However, everything comes crashing down when Justin comes clean, and the band realise they've just lost their only reliable source of income.



Can Justin find a way to make the situation right with Lyrik?



Or is his time as band manager about to come to an end?

Theo and Kirby won't be smiling for long when they find out what Justin has done on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Mackenzie's business partner, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is furious when she finds out that Mackenzie has AXED Lyrik's gigs without consulting her.



Not only is Felicity friends with the band, but Lyrik have been bringing in some much needed extra business for Salt.



But Mackenzie remains firm and refuses to budge!

Mackenzie is standing by her decision to axe Lyrik's gigs on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Cash Newman's (Nicholas Cartwright) mood has not improved, despite being back on police patrol.



Cash insists he is fine but his sister, Felicity, is not buying it.



Felicity wants answers but is left reeling when Cash eventually comes clean and admits he is being investigated for using excessive force while arresting the thief who stole Remi Carter's (Adam Rowland) guitar outside the Surf Club!



After Felicity downloads about her brother to Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), it's not long before Eden gets a house visit from the troubled copper Cash.



Will the ex-lovers give into their unresolved feelings again?

Will Cash hook-up with Eden on today's episode of Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5