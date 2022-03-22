Home and Away spoilers: Will Logan Bennett BETRAY Mackenzie?

Will Logan Bennett give into temptation with his ex-girlfriend Neve on Home and Away?

Logan Bennett (played by Harley Bonner) is caught between TWO women on Home and Away.



The hospital doctor's romance with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) was going full speed ahead... until the unexpected arrival of Logan's ex-girlfriend, Neve Spicer (Sophie Bloom).



Mackenzie's patience with Logan has pretty much run out, as he continues to spend every waking hour trying to help ex-military medic Neve deal with her PTSD from working in a warzone.



Logan and Neve are now staying in the local motel together... and possibly getting a little too comfortable in each other's company.



Mackenzie drops an ultimatum on Logan.



Either he calls the army and tells them that Neve is hiding out in Summer Bay... or their relationship is over!



Mackenzie stomps over to the motel to make her feelings clear.



But gets more than she bargained for when she catches Logan and Neve kissing...

Mackenzie is tempted to report army deserter Neve on Home and Away...

It all kicks-off at Summer Bay House again when Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) catches Justin Morgan (James Stewart) in the house.



Alf's daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) tries to explain that Justin found Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) having a panic attack at Salt and brought him home.



But Alf is having none of it, and orders Justin out!



Ryder is still shaken after his latest panic attack.



And all the squabbling between Alf, Roo and the Morgan family isn't helping matters.



Alf and Roo are both surprised when they discover Ryder has packed a bag and announces he is moving out of the house and into one of the caravans!

Ryder announces he is moving out of the house and into a caravan on Home and Away.

Meanwhile, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) gets suited and booted for his court appearance.



Alf, who has a grudge against Theo, is determined to see the lad charged for his recent theft of the Surf Club patrol vehicle.



Will Theo be left with a criminal conviction after his court appearance?

Justin accompanies Theo to court on Home and Away...

