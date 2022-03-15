'Home and Away' spoilers: Theo Poulos is UNDER ARREST!

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is shocked to find himself under arrest for vehicle theft on Home and Away! (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It seems that Theo's joyride prank with the Surf Club's patrol vehicle has come back to haunt him...



Justin Morgan (James Stewart), who has been left in charge of Theo while his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is away in Cyprus, is alarmed to see the lad being taken away in a police patrol car.



It doesn't take Justin and Theo long to guess that Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is behind Theo's arrest, as payback for the "buried alive" video prank, which almost killed Alf's grandson, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich).



At the police station, Justin clashes with angry Alf, who is determined to press charges for the theft of the Polaris.



Is Theo about to find himself with a criminal record?

Alf is determined to see Theo punished on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

There's more trouble and strife for the Stewart family, as Roo (Georgie Parker) remains at odds with her mum, Martha (Belinda Giblin).



Roo still cannot understand why sick Martha rejected Roo's offer to donate a kidney to save her life.



Has Martha truly given up?



Running out of patience, Roo SNAPS and also calls out Alf over his pursuit to punish Theo.



Is Alf's vendetta against Theo really doing anything to support Ryder after his near-death experience?

Dean is worried about his missing mum, Karen on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is worried about the whereabouts of his mum, Karen, who has gone missing from her home in Reefton Lakes.



There must be an explanation.



But what if Karen, who was previously diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, is in a bad state again?



Dean feels guilty since he's hardly been in touch with Karen since the car crash that almost killed him.



Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) helps him start a search for Karen.



But things take a bad turn when they discover that Karen's phone has been disconnected...

The Parata family fear for Ari on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Mia Anderson (Anna Samson), her daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett), Tane (Ethan Browne) and Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) are down-in-the-dumps after visiting Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) at the remand centre.



Ari is determined to take the blame for the MURDER of Chloe's dad, Matthew Montgomery.



Nikau struggles to accept that his uncle Ari may be lost to them forever.



But Mia is left more determined than ever to go ahead with her plan to marry Ari in prison...

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR