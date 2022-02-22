'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Ryder Jackson DIE?

Is the video prank about to go horribly wrong for Ryder Jackson on Home and Away?

Will Ryder Jackson (played by Lucas Radovich) be fatally buried six feet under on Home and Away?



Today's episode of the Down Under drama aired as the Season Finale in Australia last year.



So expect cliffhangers galore!



Ryder has agreed to film himself buried alive for his and Theo Poulos's (Matt Evans) latest viral video challenge.



If Ryder can spend five hours underground in a "coffin", he will win the challenge.



But with the clock ticking and Ryder's oxygen supply starting to run low, suddenly there is no sign of Theo!



WHAT has happened to Theo?



Will Ryder be left trapped underground?

Things heat-up beween Tane and Felicity at their countryside getaway on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) have spent the night together during their countryside getaway from Summer Bay.



Felicity is still trying to come to terms with what she discovered about her dad, Anthony's death by suicide.



But the morning after the night before, Felicity strangely acts as if nothing is wrong.



Has Felicity slipped into avoidance mode again?



Worried about her state of mind, Tane makes an emergency phone call.



But WHO does Tane call for help?

Is the kidney transplant operation on... or OFF on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

The day has arrived for Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) to donate a kidney to save the life of her sick mum, Martha (Belinda Giblin).



But just as Roo is about to be wheeled off into surgery, Martha declares she doesn't want the transplant!



Roo and her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) both reel from Martha's sudden change of heart.



What does this mean?



Is Martha giving up on her chance for survival?

There's a SHOCK confrontation between Mia, Chloe and Matthew on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny) is on the warpath after discovering that Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) has been trying to turn their daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett) against him.



Mia steps in when Matthew turns up at the Parata house and starts hassling Chloe.



Matthew accuses Mia of spreading lies about him.



But when Matthew starts getting physical with Mia, Chloe takes drastic action to defend her mum...

