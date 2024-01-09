Home and Away spoilers: Will Lyrik's comeback be a FLOP?

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is excited about having the band back together on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Lyrik decide to record a video to announce they are back, back... BACK!



However, the BIG announcement doesn't exactly go viral, leaving Remi feeling deflated.



Infact, neighbour John Palmer (Shane Withington) is the only person to applaud.



And that's more likely because John wants to keep an eye on the newly reformed band and ensure they are not making too much noise in the neighbourhood!



Remi realises Lyrik are starting from scratch after months of inactivity.



But when he suggests to band mate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), that they could use some of record label executive Forrest Duke's industry contacts, she's not keen.



Kirby is keen to make a clean break after getting out of her solo recording contract.



So HOW can Lyrik make a splash and win their fans back?

Eden and Remi are starting over again with Lyrik on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) are still on a mission to keep Roo's dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), in Summer Bay.



Alf has announced he plans to return to Merimbula and could accidentally sabotage his own SECRET presentation celebration at the Surf Club!



Roo resorts to STEALING Alf's car keys to stop him leaving!



However, when well-meaning Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) tries to defuse a squabble between Alf and John, will he accidentally arouse Alf's suspicions that something is being planned behind his back?



WHAT will Mali do when Alf confronts him and demands to know what the flamin' 'eck is going on!

Will Alf find out the truth about the SURPRISE presentation ceremony on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5