Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie Booth CHEAT on boyfriend Logan?

Airs Monday 20 June 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Just when Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) was starting to solve her cashflow crisis... she is back in MEGA debt on Home and Away! (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After the disastrous fallout from the latest Poker night at Salt, restaurant boss Mackenzie wonders how she is ever going to repay PK (Ryan Johnson) $100,000?
At PK's hotel room, the mystery man makes the terms of his indecent proposal clear:
Mackenzie can settle her debt by spending the night with him!
While Mackenzie's unsuspecting boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner), is home alone, recovering from the car crash he was recently involved in, will she do the unthinkable and CHEAT with PK?
In the morning, Mackenzie's brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), are alarmed when they bump into Mackenzie at the beach, still wearing her glamorous dress from the night before.
Mackenzie bursts into tears and falls into Dean's arms!
Did Mackenzie do a deal with the devil and spend the night with PK?
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is furious after what happened during the Poker night.
WHY did Nathan Silva (Ryan Panizza) make sure Felicity was kept under house arrest?
WHAT exactly are Nathan and PK up to?
Felicity is determined to help her restaurant boss, Mackenzie.
Although she knows she must be careful not to blow the lid on the illegal gambling at Salt, Felicity decides to approach policewoman, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) for help.
Will Rose agree to help Felicity investigate dodgy poker players, PK and Nathan?
Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) gets a surprise late-night visit from Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).
Since they have finally admit their feelings for each other, does this mean Theo and Chloe could soon be Summer Bay's newest couple?
The pair fall asleep on the sofa together.
But the morning after the night before, Chloe is overcome with sadness.
WHAT upsets Chloe?
