Home and Away spoilers: Will Neve Spicer get ARRESTED?

Neve Spicer (played by guest star Sophie Bloom) has made no secret of the fact that she wants to pick-up from where she left off with her ex-boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) on Home and Away.



However, Neve's behaviour does not sit well with Logan's current girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



Mackenzie is shell-shocked after walking in on Logan and Neve kissing at the local motel.



Mackenzie demands an explanation from Logan, who still feels he cannot abandon Neve while she is suffering from PTSD.



Neve becomes increasingly paranoid after she suspects that love-rival Mackenzie has reported her whereabouts to the army.



Terrified of being discovered by the army and taken away, Neve SNAPS leading to a shock turn of events at the Surf Club...



Policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is on the scene and gives chase when Neve makes a run for it!



Logan looks on in horror as Cash whips out a pair of handcuffs and prepares to ARREST Neve...

A confrontation between Mackenzie and Neve takes a terrible turn on Home and Away...

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is in a total love bubble after a romantic city getaway with boyfriend, Cash.



Jasmine confides in friend and landlady, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) that she can't get Cash off her mind.



The hospital nurse can definitely see a long-time future ahead for her and Cash.



Irene senses that Jasmine is ready to take the next step in her relationship.



So she suggests that Jasmine invite Cash to move in with them at the beach house.



Jasmine is excited and gets ready to pop the question about them moving in together.



Unfortunately, Jasmine doesn't quite get the answer from Cash she was hoping for...

Jasmine wants Cash to move in with her on Home and Away!

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is slowly starting to see that he can't continue being on the warpath.



His hostility has already driven his wife, Martha, away.



She's gone back to live at her own home in Merimbula.



Meanwhile, Alf's grandson, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) has had enough of all the family squabbles too.



He's moved out of the house and into a caravan, while he tries to get a hold on the panic attacks he has been having.



Alf has been left reeling after his confrontation Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) at the Diner.



Has Alf been WRONG to solely blame Theo for the video prank that almost killed Ryder?



Could it be that Alf is finally ready to make peace with both Theo and Justin Morgan (James Stewart)?



Alf and Roo have a heart-to-heart about the Stewart family drama on Home and Away.

