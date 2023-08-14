Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi Carter CONFESS to Bree?
Airs Thursday 24 August 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) has a very guilty conscience the morning after the night before on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Remi seeks guidance from his bandmate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), after what happened when he and Mercedes Da Silva (Amali Golden) were alone together in the studio after Lyrik finished their recording session.
Remi is spiralling.
How did he miss the warning signs?
Maybe he should have taken his girlfriend, Bree Cameron's (Juliet Godwin) warnings about Mercedes more seriously.
The question is, WHAT should Remi do now?
Should he come clean to Bree about what happened?
As an unsuspecting Bree arranges to meet Remi for breakfast, will the guilty guitarist reveal ALL?
And possibly risk ruining his relationship with Bree?
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is still on a downward spiral after the bomb explosion.
Because of his damaged ears, the Mantra Ray Boards boss must stay out of the surf.
Especially after his recent near-drowning!
But without being able to teach his regular surf lessons, how is Mali going to be able to make enough money to cover his rent?
Both Mali's girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), and his house mate, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), offer to help cover the month's rent.
However, Mali refuses their offer of help.
WHY won't Mali turn to his own family back in Mantaray Point for a helping hand?
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) and her brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) are worried about her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
Tane went out last night and didn't come home.
Cash tracks Tane down at the gym and senses something is WRONG.
Cash watches as Tane takes his anger and frustration out on a punching bag.
The two men both won't rest until Felicity's attacker has been identified and caught...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.