Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi Carter CONFESS to Bree?

Will Remi Carter come clean about what happened between Mercedes and him at the recording studio on Home and Away?

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) has a very guilty conscience the morning after the night before on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Remi seeks guidance from his bandmate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), after what happened when he and Mercedes Da Silva (Amali Golden) were alone together in the studio after Lyrik finished their recording session.



Remi is spiralling.



How did he miss the warning signs?



Maybe he should have taken his girlfriend, Bree Cameron's (Juliet Godwin) warnings about Mercedes more seriously.



The question is, WHAT should Remi do now?



Should he come clean to Bree about what happened?



As an unsuspecting Bree arranges to meet Remi for breakfast, will the guilty guitarist reveal ALL?



And possibly risk ruining his relationship with Bree?

Eden discovers the truth about Remi and Mercedes on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is still on a downward spiral after the bomb explosion.



Because of his damaged ears, the Mantra Ray Boards boss must stay out of the surf.



Especially after his recent near-drowning!



But without being able to teach his regular surf lessons, how is Mali going to be able to make enough money to cover his rent?



Both Mali's girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), and his house mate, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), offer to help cover the month's rent.



However, Mali refuses their offer of help.



WHY won't Mali turn to his own family back in Mantaray Point for a helping hand?

Things have gone from bad to worse for Mali since the bomb explosion on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) and her brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) are worried about her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Tane went out last night and didn't come home.



Cash tracks Tane down at the gym and senses something is WRONG.



Cash watches as Tane takes his anger and frustration out on a punching bag.



The two men both won't rest until Felicity's attacker has been identified and caught...



Tane is struggling to deal with the aftermath of Felicity's assault on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

