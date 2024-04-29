Home and Away spoilers: Will Roo become baby Maia's foster carer?

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is in a whole LOT of trouble after his clash with journalist, Peter Rolfe, on Home and Away (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tane didn't react well to Peter's article in The Coastal News about abandoned baby Maia.



So now there is an AVO in place following a complaint to the Police by Peter, after his fight with Tane at the hospital.



This surely won't help gym boss Tane's chances of becoming an EMERGENCY foster carer for Maia, since the baby girl's mum has so far failed to come forward.



Since the New Zealander is not a permanent resident of Australia, the paper work applying for residency could take months to process.



Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) sits down with Tane to look at his application for a permanent residency.



But in the meantime, WHO will look out for baby Maia?



Will another foster carer be found?



OR... is there a chance Roo herself might consider applying to look after Maia?



Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) has managed to talk his way out of trouble after his sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) discovered he's been lying to his wife, Imogen.



Eden now believes Levi has been temporarily staying at the local hotel in Summer Bay, because he is feeling under pressure with Imogen's desire to start a family.



But he forgot to mention the fact he has been using the hotel room for liaisons with SECRET lover, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir)!



However, Levi faces another dilemma when Eden wants to spend some quality time with him.



Will Levi cancel his plans to sneak-off and meet Mackenzie?

Levi continues to lie to sister Eden on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Due to LIVE Snooker coverage this episode of Home and Away will only air at 6:30pm on 5Star.