Home and Away spoilers: Will Rose Delaney leave Summer Bay?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 23 May 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
It looks like Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) and her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os) are gonna stick around in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Or are they?
While easy-going Xander seems to have hit it off with long-lost sister, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), Rose is having a harder time connecting with her newly-discovered family member.
Jasmine attempts to get to know Xander and Rose better by planning a day of fun activities around the Bay.
But for some reason, Rose is less-than-enthusiastic about joining in.
In fact, she seems totally annoyed by the easy bond between Xander and Jasmine.
After warning Xander to tread carefully with Jasmine, Rose decides she's going to pack her bags and head back to the city...
Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) has been pretty much avoiding her mum Mia (Anna Samson), since the death of Mia's husband, Ari Parata.
Chloe still feels a terrible sense of guilt for being the cause of the terrible events that led-up to Ari's death.
But Chloe remains unaware that Mia has slowly been falling apart in the meantime.
After Mia's unexpected announcement that she plans to leave Summer Bay, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) seeks the help of his nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and his girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) to convince Chloe to spend some time with her mum.
It looks like mum and daughter are all-set to reconnect.
But then Chloe discovers the truth about Mia's plan to leave town...
Elsewhere in the Bay, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is struggling with the distance between her and parents, Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha (Belinda Giblin) in Merimbula.
WHY won't Alf answer his phone so Roo can find out the latest about Martha's health?
Roo confides in family friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), who has an unexpected idea that could help put Roo's mind at ease...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.