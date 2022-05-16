Home and Away spoilers: Will Rose Delaney leave Summer Bay?

It looks like Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) and her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os) are gonna stick around in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Or are they?



While easy-going Xander seems to have hit it off with long-lost sister, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), Rose is having a harder time connecting with her newly-discovered family member.



Jasmine attempts to get to know Xander and Rose better by planning a day of fun activities around the Bay.



But for some reason, Rose is less-than-enthusiastic about joining in.



In fact, she seems totally annoyed by the easy bond between Xander and Jasmine.



After warning Xander to tread carefully with Jasmine, Rose decides she's going to pack her bags and head back to the city...

Jasmine and Rose have failed to hit it off on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) has been pretty much avoiding her mum Mia (Anna Samson), since the death of Mia's husband, Ari Parata.



Chloe still feels a terrible sense of guilt for being the cause of the terrible events that led-up to Ari's death.



But Chloe remains unaware that Mia has slowly been falling apart in the meantime.



After Mia's unexpected announcement that she plans to leave Summer Bay, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) seeks the help of his nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and his girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) to convince Chloe to spend some time with her mum.



It looks like mum and daughter are all-set to reconnect.



But then Chloe discovers the truth about Mia's plan to leave town...

Will Chloe and Mia finally reconnect on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere in the Bay, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is struggling with the distance between her and parents, Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha (Belinda Giblin) in Merimbula.



WHY won't Alf answer his phone so Roo can find out the latest about Martha's health?



Roo confides in family friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), who has an unexpected idea that could help put Roo's mind at ease...

Roo confides in Irene about Stewart family troubles on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

