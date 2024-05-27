Home and Away spoilers: Will Rose press charges against Mali and Harper?
Airs Thursday 6 June 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is still angry that her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), interfered with an official Police investigation on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Mali and local social worker, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), secretly tracked down Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) after he went on the run with abandoned baby, Maia (aka Poppy).
Now that Tane is in Police custody, Senior Sergeant Rose must decide whether she will press charges against Mali and Harper for obstructing justice.
Mali is standing his ground against girlfriend Rose, and has annoyed her further by defending his mate Tane.
But now she's been left with the dilemma over whether to press those charges...
However, SOMEONE in Summer Bay is determined to argue Mali and Harper's case.
Will they manage to convince Rose not to punish Mali and Harper's own "private detective" work?
Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has been left shaken-up by the turn of events involving his girlfriend, Valerie Beaumont.
Despite troubled Valerie being responsible for getting band Lyrik arrested after she hid a bag of "party pills" in one of their guitar cases, Theo continued to stand by her.
However, Theo's aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) has now taken matters into her own hands...
Leah was shocked to discover from new husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), how her friend Valerie had been leading Theo astray since coming to stay at the Morgan house.
But now Leah and Justin are concerned about the effect all of this had on Theo.
Is it time for him to seek some help for a possible drug addiction?
Theo claims he is done with taking drugs.
But could Theo's guilt over how he stole money and lied to his own family still send him down a dark path...
