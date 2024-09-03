Home and Away spoilers: Will Tane discover Harper's BABY BOMBSHELL?
Airs Tuesday 10 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) remains unaware that friend Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is pregnant after their recent one-night stand on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Harper has been trying to find the right moment to tell Tane.
But he's been distracted trying to help troubled teenager, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, gym boss Tane starts looking into schooling options for Perri.
But then he discovers more drama on his own doorstep, when housemate Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) reveals he has been asked to keep possession of a MYSTERY bag for River Boy gang member, Dingo (JK Kazzi).
Tane attempts to break the lock on the bag but fails.
Leaving the contents of the bag to remain a mystery for a while longer...
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) are still enjoying keeping their renewed romance under wraps.
So far, only Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) knows the couple have been sneaking around together.
However, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is already suspicious about the new woman in Remi's life.
Hasn't he claimed that he is dating a back-up singer?
It doesn't take long for snooping Kirby to trick ex-boyfriend Theo into confirming what he knows about Remi and Bree getting back together.
But when Kirby later meddles in the couple's private business, will an overwhelmed Bree start to have second thoughts about carrying on with Remi?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
