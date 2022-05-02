Home and Away spoilers: Will the illegal poker night stay a SECRET?

Will the poker night be discovered when some of the locals become suspicious on Home and Away?

The illegal poker night at restaurant Salt is underway on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is hoping the SECRET event will bring in some BIG money to solve her current cashflow crisis.



Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is the host with the most, as she effortlessly conducts the illegal business.



Felicity is impressed when her boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) displays his poker prowess and rakes in the winnings!



This is exactly the good time that Tane and Felicity need after the recent death of Tane's older brother, Ari.



As the bar tabs mount, everyone involved cleans-up nicely!



However, when some of the locals head to Salt, including Mackenzie's boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner), they are confused to find a 'Closed for Private Function' sign outside.



How can that be?



Salt is NEVER closed!



Desperate to keep the poker night under wraps, Mackenzie makes an appearance with a cover story.



But will Logan be convinced that Mackenzie is telling the truth?

Will Logan discover the truth about Mackenzie's illegal poker night on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) are happy to discover they have the farmhouse to themselves.



There's no sign of Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), her boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) or Nikau's sort-of stepsister, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).



However, the couple's quality time together is short-lived when Mia (Anna Samson) shows-up unannounced, looking for her daughter, Chloe.



Mia is down-in-the-dumps after a family dinner to reunite the Parata family didn't go quite as planned.



Sensing Mia's sadness, Ziggy and Dean invite her to stay and discover how Mia is feeling abandoned my her family in the aftermath of Ari's death.



So, the next day Dean takes matters into his own hands and confronts Tane over why everybody is neglecting Mia during her time of need.



However, Dean getting involved with private Parata business doesn't go down well with Tane...



Uh-oh.



Is it all gonna kick-off between Tane and Dean?

Dean confronts Tane on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR