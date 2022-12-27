Home and Away spoilers: Will the Lyrik video shoot be a DISASTER?

Lyrik prepare to shoot their first music video... but it's too bad that lead singer Theo can't LIP SYNCH for his life on Home and Away!

Lyrik are finally going places as the band get ready to shoot their first music video on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The trouble is, Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) isn't talking to band mate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), after he went and blabbed about her romantic feelings for local copper, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomason) tries to play peacekeeper between Eden and Remi.



But the stormy tension between the band members threatens to sabotage Lyrik's music video shoot up at the Lighthouse on Stewart's Point.



However, perhaps Kirby should be looking to troubleshoot even closer to home?



As the video shoot gets underway, it quickly becomes clear that Kirby's boyfriend and lead singer, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), cannot lip synch for his life!



Will Eden, Remi and Theo all manage to ruin their BIG moment?

Eden and Remi still aren't on speaking terms on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), try to make Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) realise that she is not to blame for the vengeful actions of her long-lost daughter, Heather Fraser.



But seeing Alf in an EMERGENCY situation in hospital hasn't done much to convince Marilyn otherwise.



Roo tries to reason with Marilyn, but she is unable to come to terms with the guilt she feels for abandoning Heather years earlier.



With Marilyn's guilty secret now talk of the town, she fears it won't be long before the folks of Summer Bay start seeing her in a new light.



Feeling trapped by judgement, Marilyn makes a SURPRISE decision.



Later that day, Alf and Roo are alarmed to find a goodbye note from Marilyn, who has fled the Bay...

Alf and Roo discover Marilyn has fled from Summer Bay on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Jacob Cameron (Alex Williams) continues to mark his territory around rocker Remi.



Jacob attempts to belittle Remi while he is busking outside the Surf Club.



Then later that night, Jacob crosses paths with Remi and Eden, and seems determined to stir-up more bad blood.



However, Jacob is stopped in his tracks when he realises both Remi and Eden know the truth about his abusive relationship with wife, Bree (Juliet Godwin)...

Jacob continues to menace Remi on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

