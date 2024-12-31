Home and Away spoilers: Will Theo help Perri hide from the Police?
Airs Monday 6 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
We're back in Summer Bay as Home and Away returns to our screens after a break for Christmas! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
And there's BIG drama at the Parata house following teenager Perri Hayes' (played by Cantona Stewart) FATAL showdown with his violent dad, Carl...
Perri's guardian, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) has a whole lot of questions after returning home to find Carl's DEAD body floating in the backyard swimming pool!
But what happened?
How was Carl killed?
It's not long before Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is on the case.
However, when the Police arrive at the crime scene, Perri has panicked and done a runner!
Perri flees to Summer Bay Auto where he hopes his mate, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) will help him hide from the law!
WHAT will Theo do now there is a warrant out for Perri's arrest?
Meanwhile, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is all dressed-up ready for a romantic anniversary evening with husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).
However, Leah is unaware that Justin is trapped out in the middle-of-nowhere with Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani), who just tried to make a move on the married man!
When Justin is a no-show, Leah starts to become paranoid that Claudia's husband, Eric, was telling the truth.
Could Justin really be having an affair with Claudia?
Justin is determined to make it back home to wife Leah.
But there's a major problem since he's got no phone reception and Claudia chucked his car keys into the bush!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
