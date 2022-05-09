Home and Away spoilers: Will Xander and Rose leave Summer Bay?

Xander and Rose have done their best to reach out to their long-lost sister, Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Jasmine is having trouble getting over the fact that Xander (Luke Van Os) and Rose (Kirsty Marillier) both had a great relationship with the same dad, who abandoned Jasmine when she was a child.



After another failed attempt to connect with Jasmine over brunch at the Beach House, Xander and Rose decide they are just making life a misery for her.



So they decide it would be best if they pack their bags and leave Summer Bay!



Meanwhile, Jasmine's boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) remains worried that she is giving up on Xander and Rose too soon.



But Jasmine is still haunted by so many unanswered questions about her dad.



The next day, Jasmine arrives at the Caravan Park just as Xander and Rose are about to hit the road.



Has she come to wave them off... or ask them to stick around?

Mia makes a decision about her future in Summer Bay on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) continues to struggle to put on a brave face after her emotional meltdown at the gym.



Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) are seriously worried about Mia's mental health and agree to keep a closer eye on her.



But Mia feels like she is being judged anytime anyone tries to help.



However, after a heart-to-heart with Jasmine, who also personally knows what it's like to lose a husband, Mia reaches a decision about her future.



Everywhere she goes in the Bay, there are reminders of Ari.



So Tane is in for a SHOCK when Mia sits him down at the gym and breaks the news that she is gonna leave Summer Bay!

Roo confides in Irene about Alf and Martha on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is anxiously awaiting the return of her parents, Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha (Belinda Giblin) to the Bay.



Things ended on a bad note between Roo and Martha during the last visit, after Martha rejected Roo's offer of a kidney transplant to help prolong Martha's life.



As Roo makes last-minute preparations at the Stewart house, she receives an alarming phonecall from her half-brother, Kieran...



WHAT is going on?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR