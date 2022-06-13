Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney argues with Logan over patient Millie...

Is Xander Delaney becoming too protective of hospital patient Millie on Home and Away?

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) doesn't even work at Northern District Hospital. But he's certainly been spending a LOT of time there lately on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Trained paramedic Xander has been getting increasingly attached to hospital patient, Millie (Zara Zoe), after helping to save her life after a car crash.



But Xander's sister, Jasmine (Sam Frost) is worried that he is too committed to Millie.



Millie is blaming herself over the death of her friend, Jo, who was killed in the road collision.



And Xander seems determined to support Millie through her recovery.



However, Millie's recovery suffers a serious setback after doctor Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) questions her about the crash again.



Can she remember anything about the accident?



As Millie gets upset over Logan's questions, Xander walks in and demands to know what's going on!



There's a heated stand-off between Xander and Logan over Millie's welfare.



But when Xander returns to check on Millie, he's alarmed to discover her hospital bed is empty!



WHERE is Millie?

Logan and Xander clash over patient Millie on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart's (Georgie Parker) positivity project runs into a bit of trouble.



Roo settles down for a guided meditation session with her mum, Martha (Belinda Giblin).



But Martha can't quite get her head around what's in store.



Can Roo find a way to get Martha feeling more enlightened?

Roo attempts a guided meditation with her mum Martha on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) are concerned when they discover her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has taken Justin's guitar without asking.



Is the lad up to his naughty tricks again?



But Leah and Justin are in for a surprise when they discover Theo can actually play the guitar and sing!



However, he's been keeping his talents under wraps since his abusive dad, Dimitri, once smashed his guitar with an axe and burned it in the backyard to stop him playing...



Can guitarman Justin find a way to encourage Theo to let loose with his musical talents?

There's some music magic happening at the Morgan house on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

