Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney argues with Logan over patient Millie...
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 22 June 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) doesn't even work at Northern District Hospital. But he's certainly been spending a LOT of time there lately on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Trained paramedic Xander has been getting increasingly attached to hospital patient, Millie (Zara Zoe), after helping to save her life after a car crash.
But Xander's sister, Jasmine (Sam Frost) is worried that he is too committed to Millie.
Millie is blaming herself over the death of her friend, Jo, who was killed in the road collision.
And Xander seems determined to support Millie through her recovery.
However, Millie's recovery suffers a serious setback after doctor Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) questions her about the crash again.
Can she remember anything about the accident?
As Millie gets upset over Logan's questions, Xander walks in and demands to know what's going on!
There's a heated stand-off between Xander and Logan over Millie's welfare.
But when Xander returns to check on Millie, he's alarmed to discover her hospital bed is empty!
WHERE is Millie?
Roo Stewart's (Georgie Parker) positivity project runs into a bit of trouble.
Roo settles down for a guided meditation session with her mum, Martha (Belinda Giblin).
But Martha can't quite get her head around what's in store.
Can Roo find a way to get Martha feeling more enlightened?
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) are concerned when they discover her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has taken Justin's guitar without asking.
Is the lad up to his naughty tricks again?
But Leah and Justin are in for a surprise when they discover Theo can actually play the guitar and sing!
However, he's been keeping his talents under wraps since his abusive dad, Dimitri, once smashed his guitar with an axe and burned it in the backyard to stop him playing...
Can guitarman Justin find a way to encourage Theo to let loose with his musical talents?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
