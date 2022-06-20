Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney discovers the SHOCK TRUTH about the crash...
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 30 June 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) is off to a promising start as a Paramedic in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, Xander's half-sister, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is still worried about his unprofessional attachment to car crash patient, Millie (Zara Zoe).
Xander has shared his suspicions that hospital doctor, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) was speeding and was to blame for the collision which killed Millie's friend, Jo, upon impact.
But yet, the police investigation is still underway and nothing has been officially confirmed.
However, Xander's betrayal of Logan's confidence means that Millie is now pursuing a civil case against Logan, blaming him for causing Jo's death!
But just as Millie is discharged from hospital and prepares to say goodbye to Xander, she suddenly has a flashback to what really happened on the day of the crash...
Is Xander about to discover he has made a terrible mistake pointing the finger of blame at Logan?
Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has gone about things in the WRONG way trying to woo Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).
The garage mechanic thought he'd try and make Chloe jealous by inviting another girl, Becky, along to their latest "date"!
But Chloe now thinks Theo has got the hots for Becky!
Oh dear.
Maybe Theo shouldn't have listened to the dating advice of Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and John Palmer (Shane Withington).
Theo is determined to make things right with Chloe.
But has he blown his chance for romance?
Meanwhile, the day of the long-awaited kidney transplant finally arrives.
The Stewart family celebrate with a surprise outdoor lunch.
Then the waiting game begins for Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) as both his wife Martha (Belinda Giblin) and daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) are wheeled off into surgery...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.