Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney discovers the SHOCK TRUTH about the crash...

Xander Delaney reels when patient Millie remembers what happened on the day of the car crash on Home and Away...

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) is off to a promising start as a Paramedic in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Xander's half-sister, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is still worried about his unprofessional attachment to car crash patient, Millie (Zara Zoe).



Xander has shared his suspicions that hospital doctor, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) was speeding and was to blame for the collision which killed Millie's friend, Jo, upon impact.



But yet, the police investigation is still underway and nothing has been officially confirmed.



However, Xander's betrayal of Logan's confidence means that Millie is now pursuing a civil case against Logan, blaming him for causing Jo's death!



But just as Millie is discharged from hospital and prepares to say goodbye to Xander, she suddenly has a flashback to what really happened on the day of the crash...



Is Xander about to discover he has made a terrible mistake pointing the finger of blame at Logan?

WHO was really to blame for the car crash on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has gone about things in the WRONG way trying to woo Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).



The garage mechanic thought he'd try and make Chloe jealous by inviting another girl, Becky, along to their latest "date"!



But Chloe now thinks Theo has got the hots for Becky!



Oh dear.



Maybe Theo shouldn't have listened to the dating advice of Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and John Palmer (Shane Withington).



Theo is determined to make things right with Chloe.



But has he blown his chance for romance?

Has Theo ruined his chance for romance with Chloe on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, the day of the long-awaited kidney transplant finally arrives.



The Stewart family celebrate with a surprise outdoor lunch.



Then the waiting game begins for Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) as both his wife Martha (Belinda Giblin) and daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) are wheeled off into surgery...



It's time for Roo and Martha's long-awaited kidney transplant on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

