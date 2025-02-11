Home and Away spoilers: Xander leaves Summer Bay!
Airs Thursday 20 February 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) is ready to spread his wings and fly away from Summer Bay on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
But where does that leave Xander's girlfriend, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris)?
For some time ex-paramedic turned Salt barman Xander has been looking for a NEW life opportunity.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Xander's boss Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has both good and BAD news for him.
On the plus side, an opening has just come-up on a business internship program run by one of Mackenzie's friends at a hotel.
The bad news is that the hotel is in Melbourne and Xander will need to leave town straight away to join the six-week course!
Xander is conflicted.
This could be the BIG opportunity he has been waiting for.
But it will mean being parted from girlfriend Dana.
Dana is down-in-the-dumps at the thought of Xander going away.
But she doesn't want to be the one to stand in the way of her boyfriend advancing his career.
However, when the morning comes for Xander to leave, can Dana face saying goodbye to him?
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is $5 million richer now that his trust fund has dropped into his bank account!
Now he wants to celebrate by getting Lyrik back together.
The band has been pretty inactive lately, since singer/guitarist Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) stepped away to work full-time at Summer Bay Auto.
Remi calls a meeting with Theo and band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).
Can Remi convince Theo to re-join Lyrik?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
