Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni goes MISSING!
Airs Monday 3 April 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) has been struggling to connect with her newborn baby on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The baby girl seems to cry every time Ziggy gets near, and she's now feeling paranoid that her own daughter hates her.
Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is trying to be supportive and encourages girlfriend, Ziggy, to spend some time with their still-to-be-named child.
However, exhausted from a lack of sleep and feeling out-of-her-depth with motherhood, Ziggy can't handle the situation any longer...
After falling asleep, new dad Dean wakes-up to discover he's alone with the baby.
Ziggy is nowhere to be seen!
WHERE has Ziggy gone and WHY does she ignore all of Dean's frantic phonecalls?
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is alarmed when she receives a message from her boyfriend, Theo Poulos's (Matt Evans) MYSTERY stalker.
Theo is forced to come clean and admits that the obssessed fan behind the online account I<3Theo recently sent some donuts to the house.
Kirby follows Theo's lead and blocks the fan.
Meanwhile, Lyrik band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), has an offer for Theo and Kirby.
How do the couple feel about performing at Salt as a duo until their band mates, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) have fully recovered from injuries?
Will Theo and Kirby seize the chance to get behind the mic and start making some money again?
Meanwhile, Remi continues to feel frustrated over the latest physical setback with his injured hand.
Plus, his break-up with Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
His hurt is further amplified when he discovers Theo and Kirby have been offered the chance to perform as a duo without him.
Fed-up that everyone seems to be moving on without him, Remi decides it's time to get away from the Bay...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.