Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni goes MISSING!

Motherhood take its toll on Ziggy Astoni and she does a disappearing act on today's episode of Home and Away...

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) has been struggling to connect with her newborn baby on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The baby girl seems to cry every time Ziggy gets near, and she's now feeling paranoid that her own daughter hates her.



Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is trying to be supportive and encourages girlfriend, Ziggy, to spend some time with their still-to-be-named child.



However, exhausted from a lack of sleep and feeling out-of-her-depth with motherhood, Ziggy can't handle the situation any longer...



After falling asleep, new dad Dean wakes-up to discover he's alone with the baby.



Ziggy is nowhere to be seen!



WHERE has Ziggy gone and WHY does she ignore all of Dean's frantic phonecalls?

Dean fears the worst when new mum Ziggy goes missing on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is alarmed when she receives a message from her boyfriend, Theo Poulos's (Matt Evans) MYSTERY stalker.



Theo is forced to come clean and admits that the obssessed fan behind the online account I<3Theo recently sent some donuts to the house.



Kirby follows Theo's lead and blocks the fan.



Meanwhile, Lyrik band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), has an offer for Theo and Kirby.



How do the couple feel about performing at Salt as a duo until their band mates, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) have fully recovered from injuries?



Will Theo and Kirby seize the chance to get behind the mic and start making some money again?

Theo and Kirby are offered the chance to perform as a duo on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Remi continues to feel frustrated over the latest physical setback with his injured hand.



Plus, his break-up with Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



His hurt is further amplified when he discovers Theo and Kirby have been offered the chance to perform as a duo without him.



Fed-up that everyone seems to be moving on without him, Remi decides it's time to get away from the Bay...

Remi is ready for a break from the Bay on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5