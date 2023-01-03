Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni has a PREGNANCY SCARE...

Ziggy Astoni fears the worst after she collapses with stomach pains on Home and Away...

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is relieved to be free of morning sickness on Home and Away.



Now the pregnant mechanic can focus on her job promotion as the new manager of Summer Bay Autos.



However, just as Ziggy is about to get to work, she suddenly keels over with SHOCK stomach pains!



Is something wrong with her unborn baby?



Both Ziggy and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), fear the worst after paramedic, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), arrives to check the situation.



Is there something serious going on?



Meanwhile, garage boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is not impressed when he gets a call from a client reporting that Summer Bay Autos is closed.



Unaware of Ziggy's hospital emergency, Justin attempts to do some damage control with his disgruntled customers.



But he can't help wonder, WHAT has happened to Ziggy?



When an annoyed Justin arrives at the farmhouse in search of answers, will Ziggy come clean and admit what has been going on with her pregnancy troubles?

WHY is Justin annoyed with Ziggy on today's episode of Home and Away?

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has fled to the city to escape her guilt over what happened with her vengeful long-lost daughter, Heather Fraser.



Family friends, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), have tracked Marilyn down at the homeless shelter for youths, where she is now volunteering.



Roo tries to convince Marilyn that she's not to blame for Heather's actions and will find plenty of support from her friends and family back in Summer Bay.



But a stubborn Marilyn refuses Roo's help.



However, after some harsh words from a young female handbag thief, accusing Marilyn of trying to replace her daughter with pity projects, will Marilyn realise she belongs back in Summer Bay?

Nikau attempts to help Marilyn on today's episode of Home and Away.

