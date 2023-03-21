Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni struggles with motherhood...

Ziggy Astoni continues to feel disconnected from her new baby on Home and Away...

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is starting to feel the pressure of motherhood on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, new mum Ziggy and boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), take Baby Thompson out for her first walk.



The folks of Summer Bay are thrilled to congratulate the new parents and coo over the gorgeous new bub.



But Ziggy's smile is less than convincing...



When faced with her first public breastfeed, Ziggy's confidence continues to falter.



Ziggy feels under increasing pressure as everyone wonders what she and Dean are gonna name their baby.



Luckily, Dean's mum, Karen (Georgia Adamson), is on hand to help with the newborn.



But it's painful for helpless Ziggy to watch everybody else bond with her new baby, while she has already convinced herself she is a FAILURE as a mum...

Ziggy is struggling to see the joy of motherhood on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is struggling with the balancing act of mixing business and pleasure with her ex-fiance, Gabe Miller (Akos Armont).



Gabe is on board to help Mackenzie run Salt while her troubled business partner, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), is still out of action.



But Mackenzie has already warned Gabe not to cross a line, after he was critical of Felicity.



Will Gabe manage to get back in Mackenzie's good books?

Mackenzie has a business proposal for band manager Justin on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, there are still no new gigs lined-up for Lyrik, while Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) are both still out of action.



But band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), is in for a surprise when Mackenzie pitches him an idea.



What if band members, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), performed at Salt as a duo?



Will Theo and Kirby seize the opportunity?

Are Lyrik band members Theo and Kirby about to become a duo on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

