Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni struggles with motherhood...
Airs Friday 31 March 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is starting to feel the pressure of motherhood on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, new mum Ziggy and boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), take Baby Thompson out for her first walk.
The folks of Summer Bay are thrilled to congratulate the new parents and coo over the gorgeous new bub.
But Ziggy's smile is less than convincing...
When faced with her first public breastfeed, Ziggy's confidence continues to falter.
Ziggy feels under increasing pressure as everyone wonders what she and Dean are gonna name their baby.
Luckily, Dean's mum, Karen (Georgia Adamson), is on hand to help with the newborn.
But it's painful for helpless Ziggy to watch everybody else bond with her new baby, while she has already convinced herself she is a FAILURE as a mum...
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is struggling with the balancing act of mixing business and pleasure with her ex-fiance, Gabe Miller (Akos Armont).
Gabe is on board to help Mackenzie run Salt while her troubled business partner, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), is still out of action.
But Mackenzie has already warned Gabe not to cross a line, after he was critical of Felicity.
Will Gabe manage to get back in Mackenzie's good books?
Meanwhile, there are still no new gigs lined-up for Lyrik, while Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) are both still out of action.
But band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), is in for a surprise when Mackenzie pitches him an idea.
What if band members, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), performed at Salt as a duo?
Will Theo and Kirby seize the opportunity?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
