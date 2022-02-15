'Home and Away' spoilers: Ziggy Astoni tries to solve a surf board MYSTERY!

Ziggy Astoni clashes with boyfriend Dean when she tries to solve the mystery of his missing surfboard on Home and Away!

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is not happy that her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) has put his prized surf board collection up for sale on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Ziggy feels like Dean is giving up on his dream of ever being able to surf again because of his injuries from last year's massive car crash.



So on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Ziggy is on the warpath when she discovers someone has bought Dean's favourite surf board!



It's the board he won last year's surf competition on.



The buyer just left cash for the board at the Surf Club.



Dean urges Ziggy to drop the matter but she is determined to find out WHO the board now belongs to.



Ziggy is in for a surprise when she discovers who the surf board's new owner is.



She challenges them to a fun showdown.



If Ziggy wins, she can claim the surfboard as her prize.



But will Dean approve of what Ziggy is up to?

Roo arrives with some BIG news for Alf and Martha on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) remains uncomfortable as his wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin) browses through a catalogue of funeral caskets.



He doesn't want to discuss Martha's wishes for a funeral.



But Alf's spirits are lifted when Martha and his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) arrives with the exciting news that she is a kidney match for Martha.



Finally, the future is looking hopeful for the Stewart family.



Or is it?



It seems Martha might not be so keen on accepting an organ donation from her daughter after all...

Logan tries to support Dean and keep his surfing dream alive on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) helped to save the life of Dean after he was involved in a cliffhanging car crash last year.



Dean's nearest and dearest all worry that he has abandoned all hope of ever being able to surf again.



So doctor Logan decides to offer Dean some hope by taking him out for a swim in the sea with the aid of some surf floats.



After a great time in the surf, Logan senses that Dean is keen to get back on a surf board again... even if he is still denying it.



Is there still a chance Dean will hit the waves again in the future?

