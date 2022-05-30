Neighbours spoilers: Hendrix Greyson gets ready for the lung transplant...

It's a big day for Hendrix Greyson as he gets ready for his lung transplant surgery on Neighbours...

Hendrix Greyson (played by Ben Turland) has been trying to live his fullest life since being diagnosed with lung disease on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Hendrix and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) got engaged and then married in a matter of weeks!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, it's another milestone moment for Hendrix as he gets ready for the liver transplant that could prolong his life.



Hendrix tries to put on a brave face for his family and friends ahead of the surgery.



But once he is alone with his wife Mackenzie, Hendrix admits his fears.



He's about to lose a vital body organ.



Plus the operation has risks...



But Mackenzie encourages Hendrix to think only happy thoughts.



As he is wheeled off into surgery, his loved ones begin the long wait for further news...

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is ready to turn the tables on Corey Smythe-Jones.



Harlow has discovered that creepy Corey has been monitoring her every move, using spyware that he installed on her phone.



With the help of policemen, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will), Harlow has a plan to lure cult member Corey out of hiding, by sending some misleading text messages.



However, Corey doesn't immediately take the bait and Harlow starts to get impatient.



Sergeant Rodwell warns Harlow about letting Corey continue to control her life.



After everything that she's been through over the past few months, could it be time for Harlow to make a BIG change in her life?

After hearing yet another sob story from Estelle Petrides (Maria Mercedes), Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has little sympathy for her troublesome mum.



Estelle's "romance" with Terese's soon-to-be ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) was short-lived, after the businessman caught her snooping through a confidential file.



So Estelle has been kicked-out of her hotel room at Lassiters and once again has nowhere to go.



But Terese remains unconvinced by her mum's plea for forgiveness.



Is she about to send Estelle packing again?

