Neighbours spoilers: Karl Kennedy fears he's made a VERY costly mistake!

Is Karl about to lose a lot of money?

Karl Kennedy (played by Alan Fletcher) is beginning to have doubts about his investment in Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Karl's invested money in Montana's cosmetics line. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Karl has invested $20,000 with Montana Marcel (played by guest star Tammin Sursok), convinced he can make some big bucks and give his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) the life she deserves…

Karl acted against Susan’s wishes, who had told him in no uncertain terms that he wasn’t to risk losing their retirement money… so he’s looking forward to the day when he can tell her that she was wrong and he was right.

What he doesn’t realise is that Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has done some digging and discovered that Montana is as dodgy as, and in dire financial straits!

Convinced that he’s made a canny move, Karl hands out financial advice to anyone who will listen… but when Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) doesn’t agree with his recommendations, the doubts creep in and Karl starts to question his investment with Montana.

Is it too late to back out now?

Montana Marcel's business is on the brink of collapse! (Image credit: Fremantle)

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) reckons he knows who’s been blackmailing him and Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) over what happened at River Bend.

The doctor can only think of one person who would want to make life difficult for him and that’s Dean Covey (Travis Cotton)…

David thought his hospital colleague was just a friend but his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) was convinced that Dean had a crush on his husband and as it turned out he was right… because Dean eventually made a move on David!

As a result, David ended up reporting Dean for inappropriate behaviour…

Dean has caused problems for David before! (Image credit: Fremantle)

So now Dean’s got a grudge against David, what’s to stop him from causing more grief for the doctor?

David’s so convinced that Dean’s behind the blackmail that he’s keyed his car!

We’re not sure how that’s going to help because if Dean is the blackmailer he could make things a whole lot worse for David, Freya and Aaron…

David decides to confront Dean, but he claims to have no idea what he’s talking about. Has David got it wrong?

Later, David and Freya decide to take matters into their own hands and make a shocking decision…

Harlow's hanging out with Corey. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is on the lookout for models for her fashion show and sets her sights on recruiting Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall).

It’s all a bit awkward because Amy still has no idea about what’s been going on between Harlow and her boyfriend Ned Willis (Ben Hall).

Harlow and Ned shared a passionate kiss when they got lost in the bush on the River Bend trip… and last week Ned admitted that he had feelings for Harlow.

Now the pair are trying to keep their distance from each other, and Harlow is fine with it… until Amy shares some shocking news. What is it?

Amy's got some news! But what is it? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5