Neighbours spoilers: Nicolette Stone is BANNED from the wedding!
Airs Monday 6 June 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) has only gone and got herself UNINVITED to the wedding of Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After an angry clash with the groom's dad, Pierce (Tim Robards), Nicolette has been BANNED from the Big Day.
Which is extra humiliating and disappointing, since Nicolette has been putting in the effort to get Hendrix and Mackenzie's wedding cake baked in time.
To make matters worse, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) witnesses Nicolette's angry showdown with Pierce outside Harold's Cafe.
Just when Kiri was starting to see ex-lover Nicolette in a new light, she's now unsure if she wants to be friends with someone as volatile as the fiery redhead!
So it looks like it's rejections all around for poor Nicolette...
Meanwhile, it's full-speed ahead with the plans for Hendrix and Mackenzie's wedding day.
Hendrix is determined to give Mackenzie a fairy-tale day to remember, while he awaits his life-saving lung transplant.
But then disaster strikes, when Hendrix discovers he's made a booking error, and the wedding venue is not available!
The couple are a day away from the ceremony without a replacement venue.
Is their dream wedding over before it's even begun?
Matters aren't helped, when Mackenzie's dad, Grant (Paul Mecurio, who was in hit Aussie movie, Strictly Ballroom) arrives for the pre-wedding celebrations and gets into a heated confrontation with Pierce...
Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) and her police sergeant husband, Andrew (Lloyd Will) are not impressed when they discover their teenage daughter, Sadie (Emerald Chan) is doing really badly at her new school.
The couple are more determined than ever to get Sadie re-enrolled at Erinsborough High School.
But can headmistress Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) really make an exception for Sadie, after her involvement in the school fire?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
