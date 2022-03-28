Neighbours spoilers: Roxy Willis and Kyle's SURPRISE celebration!

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) and her husband, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) are trying to deal with the devastating discovery that they will never be able to have a biological baby of their own on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



All of Kyle's frozen sperm specimens were accidentally destroyed at the fertility clinic.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, the couple decide to accept the fetility clinic's settlement offer.



But no amount of money can make up for their loss.



With the couple now at a crossroads in their lives, Roxy is keen to push ahead with their plans to leave Erinsborough for a fresh start in Darwin.



Roxy and Kyle mark the occasion with an unexpected backyard celebration at the Canning house!



But is Kyle really ready to leave Ramsay Street behind?

Kyle and Roxy are joined by friends and family for a backyard celebration on Neighbours (Image credit: Fremantle)

At Erinsborough Hospital, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is in a panic after finding an anonymous threatening note on his office desk.



It looks like SOMEONE knows what really happened out at River Bend on the day that Freya's disturbed ex-boyfriend, Gareth Bateman died...



Freya wonders if Gareth's vengeful girlfriend, Emma McIver, is trying to put the frighteners on them.



After all, Emma has already publicly confronted David and Freya over what happened to Gareth.



Freya tries to convince David that they'll get the situation sorted.



But can Freya fully be trusted?



And is guilty David in danger of spiralling over the presence of a MYSTERY blackmailer?

WHO has left David a threatening note on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) hopes that his romance with Freya can finally stay on track, now that all the drama of River Bend is behind them.



Or so the policeman thinks...



Levi and Freya spend some quality time together at the Canning house.



But later that day, Freya returns home in a bad mood.



Unaware of what's going on with Freya and David at the hospital, Levi takes the bad vibes personally...

Levi and Freya's romance is back on track on Neighbours... or is it? (Image credit: Fremantle)

