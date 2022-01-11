'Neighbours' spoilers: Roxy Willis calls the wedding OFF!

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) has declared that the wedding is OFF on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Due to a long list of last-minute problems, Roxy and fiance, Kyle Canning's (Chris Milligan) big day was shaping up to be a DISASTER.



And it's pretty much all the fault of dreadful wedding planner, Mick Allsopp (Joel Creasy)!



Kyle can't believe it when Roxy officially cancels their wedding plans.



Doesn't she want to marry him after all?



With the original wedding day just around the corner, and all their family and friends ready to attend, Kyle refuses to give in so easily.



He calls a state of EMERGENCY on Ramsay Street and enlists the help of the neighbours to make the wedding happen after all.



As Kyle's plan starts to come together, will it be enough to convince bride-to-be Roxy to go through with the wedding?

The chemistry continues to brew between Terese and Glen on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has alarmed some of the neighbours by inviting Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) to move into Number 22.



Terese is struggling with her sobriety and wants Glen to be her sober companion.



However, it hasn't gone unnoticed by Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) that there's a bit of forbidden chemistry between Glen and Terese, who is still married to Glen's half-brother, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).



With Glen and Terese under one roof, it soon becomes a pressure cooker for unspoken frisson.



Will Terese and Glen continue to deny their attraction to each other?

Gemma returns to Ramsay Street on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Gemma Willis (Beth Buchanan) returns to Erinsborough when it looks like her daughter, Roxy's wedding day is back ON.



Once again, Gemma is staying at Number 22.



But this time there's an unexpected turn of events when Glen appears to take a romantic interest in Gemma!



Very soon, Terese cannot deny her feelings for Glen any longer... and realises she is jealous!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5