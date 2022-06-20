Neighbours spoilers: WHO threatens Freya Wozniak?

Freya Wozniak (played by Phoebe Roberts) is just as worried about Ramsay Street resident, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), as everybody else on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, former hospital nurse Freya has reason to feel guilty about doctor David's current stay in a maximum security prison.



David took the blame for what happened to Freya's disturbed ex-boyfriend, Gareth Bateman, out at River Bend earlier this year.



Now he faces possibly being charged with manslaughter over the circumstances surrounding Gareth's death...



Everyone is shocked as word spreads that David has been beaten-up behind bars.



But wait, hasn't Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) paid fellow inmate, Holden Brice (Toby Derrick) to protect his son, David, in prison?



As David's situation starts to look increasingly dangerous, Freya gets an unexpected visit from none other than Gareth's other ex-girlfriend, Emma McIver (Jessica Clarke)!



Emma claims she has a way to keep David safe in prison.



But WHAT does Emma want Freya to do in exchange for David's safety?

Emma returns and wants Freya's help on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Byron Stone (Joe Klocek) continues his saucy extra-curricular activities.



However, his SECRET side hustle is getting in the way of his new job with legal eagle, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney).



Toadie needs Byron to cover for him at Rebecchi Law.



But Byron's mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) has no idea where her beloved boy has got to.



Constantly running late and finishing early at the local legal firm, can Byron keep Toadie onside and Jane in the dark about his other job?

Byron is in demand with the ladies on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is convinced to attend a local grief group by her worried dad, Grant (Paul Mercurio), and family friends, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Toadie.



While at the grief group, Mackenzie gets a glimpse into the hurt her friends are still carrying over the death of Mackenzie's husband, Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland).



The confessions of Chloe and Toadie weigh heavily on Mackenzie.



She tries to put on a brave face and share her own experience of losing Hendrix.



But behind closed doors, Mackenzie is anything but OK.



How much longer can Mackenzie keep hiding her secret pain?

Mackenzie attends a grief group on today's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5