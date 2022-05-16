Neighbours spoilers: Will Freya Wozniak survive a SHOCK ATTACK?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 23 May 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Freya Wozniak (played by Phoebe Roberts) finds herself in DEADLY danger on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Freya starts to wonder of the whereabouts of Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), who has been whisked away to a secluded cottage for the weekend by Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall).
The plot thickens when Freya finds Harlow's cardigan in the back of Christabel Bancroft's (Syd Zygier) car.
Christabel has just signed-up to volunteer with the Sonya Rebecchi Foundation.
But she seems more interested in trying to recruit Freya into a "support group" (aka creepy cult, The Restoration Order!).
After Freya discovers that none of Harlow's family have heard from her and are starting to worry, Freya decides to investigate...
However, when Freya arrives at the cottage and finds Harlow in a strange spaced-out state, things take a DANGEROUS turn when Corey arrives on the scene...
Meanwhile, things get super-romantic for Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) in Sydney.
Hendrix is aware that he is living on borrowed time.
He's in need of a lung transplant after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, having been exposed to smoke during the fire at Erinsborough High School.
Hendrix seizes the moment and pops the question to a startled Mackenzie!
The newly engaged couple waste no time in sharing their BIG news with Hendrix's dad, Pierce (Tim Robards), his younger sister, Alana (Molly Broadstock) and mum, Lisa Rowsthorn (Jane Allsop).
However, SOMEONE doesn't immediately jump for joy upon hearing the news.
WHO?
Elsewhere, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) still has his sights on making some money by selling the gift bags he swiped from the ill-fated Fashion Week.
But Karl gets some unwelcome news when he discovers the gift bags have gone missing!
WHERE are they?
Does this mean Karl's money-making opportunity just went down the drain?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
