'Neighbours' spoilers: Zara Selwyn ARRESTED!

Zara Selwyn (played by Freya Van Dyke) is under arrest and facing possible jail time after the fire at Erinsborough High School on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Zara swears she is innocent.



After all, why would the teenager start a fire that trapped her in the school building.



Zara is convinced that mean girls, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) and Aubrey Laing (Etoile Little) are behind the fire and setting-up Zara to take the fall.



Zara tries to defend herself.



But unfortunately, her bad track record of playing pranks at Erinsborough High School goes against her.



Zara knows she has to find a way to prove that Sadie and Aubrey were somehow involved.



But time is running out for Zara if she wants to clear her name...

Zara attacks mean girl Aubrey in the aftermath of the school fire on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) are going full speed ahead with their plans to start their own family.



Kyle's brush with death after his diagnosis with testicular cancer has made the newlyweds realise that life is too short.



Roxy and Kyle have already shared their plans with Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



But Terese starts to worry that the couple are rushing into it.



Is she right?



And how will Roxy and Kyle react if Terese shares her concerns?

Are Kyle and Roxy rushing into their plans to start a family on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Things are still tense between Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda).



Aaron is annoyed that David shared details about the couple's recent dramas with his hospital colleague, Dean Covey (Travis Cotton) during the party at Number 22.



After their rather public bust-up at the party, David is still walking on eggshells around Aaron.



David wants them to getaway and spend some quality time together and sort out their problems.



However, Aaron is still feeling frustrated by David's behaviour.



So it's looking like a Brennan-Tanaka reconciliation is still a while off...

Things got heated between Aaron and David at Chloe's party on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5