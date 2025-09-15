TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, September 16, including the Sewing Bee final

Here's our TV tonight picks for Tuesday, September 16.

Sewing Bee final, BBC1, 9 pm

In what is a testament to the skills of tonight’s three finalists, they face some truly complicated challenges. First, in the Pattern, they tackle a bias cut slip dress – it may look fabulous, yet creating a cowl neckline is anything but.

Next, in what one sewer calls "the worst Transformation Challenge I’ve ever had", they make outfits from sheer fabrics, choosing what to reveal and conceal. Then, with friends and family as models, the Made to Measure is a trompe l’oeil outfit, presenting a realistic optical illusion. The finalists are all so close in ability, creativity and personal loveliness, that we’re with Esme Young when she worries, "It’s going to be really hard to judge."

Michael Palin in Venezuela, 5, 9 pm

For years Michael Palin has beamed the wonders of the world into our living rooms and, thankfully, the veteran adventurer shows no signs of putting his feet up. In this three-parter, filmed last year when he was 81, Michael ventures to Venezuela as it faces immense challenges.

His journey begins in Caracas, where he gets to grips with the dichotomy of political and economic turmoil versus a nation populated with friendly people and breathtaking beauty, as he makes his way to the Angel Falls in the Amazon rainforest. Horizon-broadening and charming TV.

The Great British Bake Off, C4, 8 pm

It’s Bread Week and the bakers can be forgiven for being more nervous than usual when Paul Hollywood approaches their bench.

In the Signature, they must produce a savoury monkey bread, while the Technical challenge is to make 12 glazed ring doughnuts ("my guilty pleasure," confesses Paul). The Showstopper – a celebratory sweet bread with at least three tiers – offers a chance to turn things around, but who will prove to be this week’s breadwinner and who will knead to say their goodbyes?

The Sky Arts Awards, Sky Arts & Sky Showcase, 9 pm

As a popular stand-up, musician, actor – and bona fide dancer following his Strictly win in 2020 – we can’t think of anyone better to host these highbrow awards than Bill Bailey. Broadcast live from London’s Roundhouse, the ceremony, now in its second year, remains the only night of the year when poets, sopranos and the like join actors, dancers and musicians under one roof to honour their achievements over the past 12 months.

Knowing how fond Bill is of a musical mash-up, we can probably expect a special performance or a surprise cha-cha-cha!