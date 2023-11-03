A Heidelberg Holiday: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2023 makes a stop in Germany for A Heidelberg Holiday featuring Ginna Claire Mason and Frédéric Brossier.

There's something special about Hallmark's destination movies that whisk viewers away to fun new locations where we can see how Christmas is celebrated, and this German town really knows how to pull out all of the stops.

Here's everything we know about A Heidelberg Holiday.

A Heidelberg Holiday premieres Sunday, November 12, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. Other Countdown to Christmas movies debuting that same weekend are Everything Christmas and Christmas Island.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers, but as soon as that information is available we'll have it for you right here.

A Heidelberg Holiday plot

Here's the synopsis of A Heidelberg Holiday from Hallmark Channel: "Heidi Heidelberg receives the dream opportunity to sell her beautiful, handmade glass ornaments at the prestigious Heidelberg Christmas Market in Germany. While there, she meets Lukas, a local artisan who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage."

A Heidelberg Holiday cast

Ginna Claire Mason is coming off a multi-year run as Glinda in the current production of Wicked on Broadway. She's also appeared in national and Las Vegas productions of Newsies, Flashdance and Duck Commander Musical.

Frédéric Brossier was born in Germany and speaks four languages. He recently appeared in the series All You Need, which is currently in production on its second season.

A Heidelberg Holiday trailer

You can watch the preview and sneak peek of A Heidelberg Holiday below:

How to watch A Heidelberg Holiday

A Heidelberg Holiday is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.