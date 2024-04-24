America's Got Talent season 19: release date, judges and everything we know about the competition show

The singing competition is still a popular format on TV, but America's Got Talent ups the ante a bit, serving as a competition show not just for gifted singers looking for their big break, but talented performers of all varieties. So get ready to spend the summer seeing some amazing acts as America's Got Talent season 19 premieres on NBC.

America's Got Talent, or AGT for short, has become a massive franchise for NBC. In addition to its flagship series, inching closer to 20 years on TV, AGT has grown with America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, America's Got Talent All-Stars and America's Got Talent: Extreme; and that is not including the international versions of the series, including Britain's Got Talent.

But we're focusing on the main series here. So what lies in store for America's Got Talent season 19? Read on to get everything you need to know about the talent competition.

America's Got Talent season 19 will help kick off the summer TV season, as it premieres on May 28 on NBC with a two-hour episode.

The show will start off as it always does, with taped audition episodes once a week. Then, starting August 13, it will air live performances of its contestants that viewers can vote on, with a results show then airing on Thursdays.

To watch America's Got Talent live, you must have access to NBC, which is available through traditional pay-TV providers, TV antennas or live TV streaming services (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV). Peacock is also an option to watch live if you subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock also has the latest episodes available the next day on-demand for all subscribers.

America's Got Talent season 19 judges

Outside of the performers, the judges are the stars of America's Got Talent, as they are the initial gatekeepers on what acts advance or not. Long-time fans of the series won't have to get used to anyone new this season, as the quartet of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are all back in their roles.

Mandel is the longest-tenured judge of the four, having been on AGT since season 5. Cowell, who is also an executive producer on the show, has sat in as a judge since season 11. Klum and Vergara, meanwhile, both joined the show in season 15.

America's Got Talent season 19 host

NBC has kept the recent AGT team together, as in addition to returning judges, Terry Crews is back as host for the competition show. Crews has served as the host since season 14. Outside of AGT, Crews is known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Everybody Hates Chris and movies like The Longest Yard and The Expendables.

America's Got Talent season 19 contestants

We don't know anything about the slate of AGT season 19 contestants outside of NBC's promise that this season will "deliver some of the wildest acts to ever grace the AGT stage."

We'll update this post as we learn more about AGT season 19 contestants, including who receives the coveted Golden Buzzers, which each judge has, as does host Terry Crews, to automatically move contestants to the live votes.

America's Got Talent season 19 trailer

There has been no trailer or promo materials for America's Got Talent season 19 as of yet. When one becomes available we'll add it here.

America's Got Talent winners

Here are all 18 previous winners of America's Got Talent. Who will join them is TBD: