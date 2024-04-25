Below Deck Mediterranean season 9: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know
Captain Sandy is ready to set sail with some new and familiar faces.
Following in the wake of Below Deck season 11, t's time to set sail with Captain Sandy Yawn and the crew of the Motor Yacht Mustique in Below Deck Mediterranean season 9.
Here's what we know about Below Deck Mediterranean season 9.
Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 release date
Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 premieres Monday, June 3, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo, with new episodes airing the next day on Peacock. The first episode will be a supersized 75-minute episode to kick off the new season.
If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
UK fans can tune into previous seasons of the franchise on Hayu, and once we have a release date for season 9 in the UK we’ll add it here.
Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 plot
Here's what you need to know about Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 with the official synopsis from Bravo:
"The azure waters and ancient ruins of Athens, Greece set the scene as Capt. Sandy returns to steer her team through a season brimming with fresh and formidable challenges. Between eccentric guests, an abundance of late-night demands that require intervention and a never-before-seen mechanical issue that orders all hands on deck, the crew faces tumultuous waves from the start.
"Back on board the 180-foot M/Y Mustique, a series of initial hurdles sets the crew off on the wrong foot. Amidst a saga of delayed provisions, managing a complicated interior department and a medical emergency, Aesha strives to ensure the guests are treated to a five-star service experience. Chef Jono, a self-taught culinary architect, quickly learns he has high expectations to fill to prove his culinary capabilities to the guests. Meanwhile, the deck crew faces its own hurdles and must learn that communication is key in order to successfully get through the season.
"This season’s boatmances stir up waves of tension as two crewmates find themselves with their sights set on a mutual love interest causing disruptions among departments. A personal relationship also tests a deckhand’s budding romance, leading them to make a tough decision.
"Finally, to round out the season, Capt. Sandy orchestrates the surprise of a lifetime for her partner, Leah, that leaves everyone in tears."
Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 cast
Captain Sandy is back for another season of Below Deck Mediterranean. With 33 years of experience in the yachting industry and more than eight seasons of experience within the Below Deck franchise, she's ready to set sail again.
Chief Stew Aesha Scott will join Captain Sandy, returning to the Med where she began her yachting career.
Joining Captain Sandy this season are:
- Chef Johnathan Schillingford
- Stew Elena Dubaich
- Stew Bri Muller
- Bosun Iain Maclean
- Deckhand Joe Bradley
- Deckhand Nathan Gallagher
- Deckhand Gael Cameron
Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 trailer
Watch the spicy sneak peek of Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 below:
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.