Below Deck Mediterranean season 9: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

Following in the wake of Below Deck season 11, t's time to set sail with Captain Sandy Yawn and the crew of the Motor Yacht Mustique in Below Deck Mediterranean season 9.

Here's what we know about Below Deck Mediterranean season 9.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 premieres Monday, June 3, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo, with new episodes airing the next day on Peacock. The first episode will be a supersized 75-minute episode to kick off the new season.

If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

UK fans can tune into previous seasons of the franchise on Hayu, and once we have a release date for season 9 in the UK we’ll add it here.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 plot

Here's what you need to know about Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 with the official synopsis from Bravo:

"The azure waters and ancient ruins of Athens, Greece set the scene as Capt. Sandy returns to steer her team through a season brimming with fresh and formidable challenges. Between eccentric guests, an abundance of late-night demands that require intervention and a never-before-seen mechanical issue that orders all hands on deck, the crew faces tumultuous waves from the start.

"Back on board the 180-foot M/Y Mustique, a series of initial hurdles sets the crew off on the wrong foot. Amidst a saga of delayed provisions, managing a complicated interior department and a medical emergency, Aesha strives to ensure the guests are treated to a five-star service experience. Chef Jono, a self-taught culinary architect, quickly learns he has high expectations to fill to prove his culinary capabilities to the guests. Meanwhile, the deck crew faces its own hurdles and must learn that communication is key in order to successfully get through the season.

"This season’s boatmances stir up waves of tension as two crewmates find themselves with their sights set on a mutual love interest causing disruptions among departments. A personal relationship also tests a deckhand’s budding romance, leading them to make a tough decision.

"Finally, to round out the season, Capt. Sandy orchestrates the surprise of a lifetime for her partner, Leah, that leaves everyone in tears."

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 cast

Captain Sandy is back for another season of Below Deck Mediterranean. With 33 years of experience in the yachting industry and more than eight seasons of experience within the Below Deck franchise, she's ready to set sail again.

Chief Stew Aesha Scott will join Captain Sandy, returning to the Med where she began her yachting career.

Joining Captain Sandy this season are:

Chef Johnathan Schillingford

Stew Elena Dubaich

Stew Bri Muller

Bosun Iain Maclean

Deckhand Joe Bradley

Deckhand Nathan Gallagher

Deckhand Gael Cameron

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 trailer

Watch the spicy sneak peek of Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 below: