Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Bravo series

Captain Glenn Shephard and the crew of the Parsifal III are back for another high seas adventure in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5.

After navigating some rough waters in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4, Captain Glenn is back for more adventures. He'll be joined by two familiar faces and a boatload of newcomers. Will he be able to keep his new crew together while making all of the charter guests' dreams come true?

Here's everything we know about Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 premieres Monday, October 7, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.

We don't have a premiere date for the UK, but expect to see new episodes on Hayu once they're available.

In order to watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5, you'll need to have access to Bravo. Traditional pay-TV services generally include Bravo in their cable packages, or you can choose from live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 premise

Here's the official synopsis for Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 from Bravo:

"Capt. Glenn and his expert crew set sail on Parsifal III to the luxury party capital of the world, Ibiza. While Ibiza is known for its sunny day parties and crystal-clear coast, it's stormy waters ahead for the crew as they navigate blossoming boatmances, competitive co-workers and tense personal dynamics, all while trying to raise the bar every charter."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 cast

Captain Glenn Shepherd returns to helm the Parsifal III. This is his fourth season on the series, but he's no stranger to the ship. He's been helming the Parsifal III for over a decade.

Captain Glenn will be joined once again by First Mate Gary King and Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher.

New to the series are Chief Engineer Davide Morosi, Chef Cloyce Martin, stews Diana Carpeto and Danni Warren and deckhands Keith Allen and Emma Crouch.

Image 1 of 9 Captain Glenn Shephard (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Gary King (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Daisy Kelliher (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Cloyce Martin (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Danni Warren (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Diana Carpeto (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Davide Morosi (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Emma Crouch (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Keith Allen (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 trailer

There are some rough seas coming up in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5. Here's a look at what you can expect in the sneak peek below: