Billy the Kid season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the TV show

The western is still going strong on TV, with Billy the Kid season 2 one that they can watch as part of the 2023 fall TV slate.

Whether it be neo-westerns like Yellowstone, Walker or Joe Pickett or more traditional genre fare like 1883 and 1923, viewers have enjoyed saddling up and getting a taste of the classic genre. Billy the Kid falls under the more traditional western, as it offers its portrait of one of the most famous outlaws of the 19th century.

We've got just about everything you need to know about Billy the Kid season 2 right here.

Billy the Kid season 2 rides again (or premieres, if you prefer) on Sunday, October 15, at 9 pm ET/PT on MGM Plus. A new episode releases weekly in that same time slot, but just for four weeks as MGM Plus is splitting the season into two halves.

Billy the Kid season 2 part 1 runs from October 15 to November 5, with part 2 set to pickup at an as yet undetermined date in 2024.

Billy the Kid season 2 plot

As a quick history lesson, Billy the Kid was a young outlaw in the American southwest and northern Mexico. He is remembered as one of the deadliest outlaws of the old west, despite dying at the age of 21.

MGM Plus' Billy the Kid retells the outlaw's story, with season 2 set to recount his involvement in a bloody fight between two organizations.

Here is the official synopsis for Billy the Kid season 2:

"The epic romantic adventure inspired by the life of America's most infamous outlaw continues in season 2, as Billy and his allies square off against his oldest friend Jesse Evans and the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring. When shots are fired, the conflict erupts into the bloody Lincoln County War. Amidst the fighting, Billy will struggle to hang onto his soul — and to the love of his life."

Billy the Kid season 2 cast

Playing Billy the Kid is Tom Blyth. The young actor's most notable previous credits include a role in the movie Benediction and a one-episode role on HBO's The Gilded Age season 1. However, he is likely to become a lot more known to audiences with his role in The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, playing a young Coriolanus Snow.

Starring opposite Blyth in the other main role of the series is Daniel Webber as Jesse Evans. Webber's previous credits include 11.22.63, The Punisher and Escape from Pretoria.

Additional cast members include Eileen O'Higgins (Mary Queen of Scots) as Kathleen McCarty, Sean Owen Roberts (Brand New Cherry Flavor) as Bob Olinger, Dakota Daulby (Mayans M.C.) as John Beckwith, Ryan Kennedy (For All Mankind) as Ash Upson and Ian Tracey (Virgin River) as Frank Baker.

Billy the Kid season 2 trailer

Watch the Billy the Kid season 2 trailer right here:

How to watch Billy the Kid

Billy the Kid is an MGM Plus original series, meaning the easiest way to watch the western TV show is to subscribe to the streaming platform. It is available as a standalone streaming service, or you can add it as an additional channel with Prime Video. A seven-day free trial of MGM Plus is available before you start paying a monthly subscription.

If you want to catch up with Billy the Kid, be sure to check back as MGM Plus says that from September 30 to November 30 Billy the Kid season 1 is going to be available to watch for free on all partner platforms. We'll be sure to have the full list when that happens.