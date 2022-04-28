Borgen — Power & Glory: release date, cast, plot and all about season 4 of the hit Danish drama

Borgen — Power & Glory on Netflix sees the return of Sidse Babett Knudsen as Birgitte Nyborg for this fourth series.

Borgen — Power & Glory, aka Borgen season 4, is finally arriving on Netflix and it promises to be juicier than ever. As fans will know well, the first series of Borgen told how, against the odds, minor centrist politician Birgitte Nyborg became the first female prime minister of Denmark. However, she soon fell from grace, becoming a businesswoman and public speaker, before forming a new political party, the New Democrats.

Now, for Borgen — Power & Glory, Birgitte is embracing her role as foreign minister. “We’re finally getting started with Borgen again, and it's definitely about time,” says Sidse Babett Knudsen. "I have been looking forward to this moment so much that I feel like I am about to explode. What a privilege to be able to ride the carousel once again with this character that I love so much.”

Borgen – Power and Glory, deals with some of the biggest political issues of our time; the relevance of Denmark in the modern world, the superpowers’ battle for control of the Arctic – and not least, the climate crisis. The main story focuses on the struggle for power and what power does to people — both professionally and on a personal level.

So here’s everything you need to know about Borgen — Power & Glory...

Birgitte Nyborg is now Danish foreign minister for Borgen season 4. (Image credit: Netflix)

Borgen — Power & Glory is arriving on Netflix, with the eight-part series launching worldwide on Thursday, June 2 2022.

Is there a trailer for Borgen — Power & Glory?

No trailer for Borgen season 4 has arrived yet but if one drops soon we’ll definitely post it on here.

Borgen — Power & Glory plot

Borgen — Power & Glory once again follows Birgitte Nyborg, played by Sidse Babett Knudsen, as she gets to grips with her new role as foreign minister, as well as her staff and the media covering her.

Birgitte Nyborg is the newly appointed minister for foreign affairs when a drilling company suddenly discovers oil in Greenland. It's an event that marks the beginning of an international struggle for power in the Arctic, and one in which the otherwise so experienced politician, Nyborg must repeatedly accept that despite Denmark’s ‘big brother’ relationship with Greenland, when it comes to the international superpowers, it is Denmark that is the minor player – and a somewhat unruly one!

This fourth series also take a closer look at Katrine Fønsmark (Birgitte Hjort Sørensen) who has moved on from her post as Birgitte’s head of press and is now back in journalism and working as the head of the news department for a large nationwide television station.

There's big trouble in Greenland in this series of Borgen. (Image credit: Netflix)

Katrine Fønsmark now heads up the new team on a TV channel in Denmark. (Image credit: Netflix)

Borgen — Power & Glory cast

As with the previous series of Borgen, season 4 is dominated by Sidse Babett Knudsen as centrist politician, mother and troubled wife Birgitte Nyborg. Danish actress Sidse went on to star in Westworld, The Accident, Ted Lasso, Inferno and Roadkill.

Søren Malling, who plays Torben Friis is returning to the show alongside Signe Egholm Olsen and Mikael Birkkjær. Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Özlem Saglanmak, Simon Bennebjerg, Johanne Louise Schmidt and Magnus Millang have also joined the cast of Borgen season 4.