CSI: Vegas season 3: everything we know about the new season

Fans were thrilled to have CSI: Vegas back for a second season so it's no surprise that CBS gave the show the green light for another season.

The sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation takes viewers inside the crime lab in Sin City, where what happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas.

CSI: Vegas season 3 will be slightly different from season 2 as the show makes the jump to a new day but keeps the same 10 pm ET/PT time slot.

Here's what we know so far about CSI: Vegas season 3.

While we don't have a release date for CSI: Vegas season 3, we do know that the show is not returning to its Thursday at 10 pm ET/PT time slot. The new Carrie Preston series Elsbeth, based on her character from The Good Wife and The Good Fight, is taking over CSI: Vegas' time slot on Thursdays and joining Young Sheldon, Ghosts and So Help Me Todd.

CSI: Vegas season 3 will move to Sundays at 10 pm ET/PT, but there's a catch: since CBS also has Sunday Night Football broadcasts, there will be nights when the show could be pushed back should the game run long. For that reason, along with the bevy of uncertainties surrounding the writer's strike, CBS won't kick off CSI: Vegas season 3 until after the NFL season ends.

CSI: Vegas season 3 cast

Casting hasn't been announced for CSI: Vegas season 3, but we can safely assume that the season 2 cast will be returning. This includes:

Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby

Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom

Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan

Ariana Guerra as Detective Serena Chavez

Jay Lee as Chris Park

Lex Medlin as Beau Finado

Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows

CSI: Vegas season 3 plot

We don't have the exact plot for season 3, but here's the series description of CSI: Vegas from CBS:

"CSI: Vegas, the sequel to the Network’s global hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, returns for a second season in Las Vegas – the city where it all began. Amidst the neon lights and long shadows, dark threats continue to lurk in Sin City. Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) leads her brilliant team of Crime Scene Investigators – Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria), Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon), Detective Serena Chavez (Ariana Guerra), Chris Park (Jay Lee) and Beau Finado (Lex Medlin) – as they use science to solve baffling cases. Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) returns to help the CSIs face off with a dealer of death who is planning to beat the odds in Las Vegas. This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City."

CSI: Vegas season 3 trailer

It's still too early for a CSI: Vegas season 3 trailer but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch CSI: Vegas season 3

CSI: Vegas season 3 will air on CBS, which is part of most cable plans. If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch the show live and on-demand through Paramount Plus. You can watch CBS on streaming platforms like FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu.

You can catch the first two seasons of the show on Paramount Plus.

CSI: Vegas will be available on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service NOW with an Entertainment Membership for just £9.99.