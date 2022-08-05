Dated and Related: release date, premise, siblings, host, trailer and everything we know

Dated and Related is another outrageous dating show coming to Netflix!

Dated and Related is another Netflix reality dating show with a twist — the contestants are joined by their siblings who are also searching for love (awkward!).

If you thought dating shows couldn't get any more outrageous, think again!

The singles are jetted off to a mansion in the South of France, but as they work on finding their soulmate, each of the siblings will be unwillingly witnessing their every move, while also working their flirting magic to find "the one".

So, if you're a fan of other crazy dating formats, such as Love is Blind and Too Hot To Handle, this might be the show for you.

Here's everything we know about Dated and Related...

Dated and Related will be released on Friday, September 2, 2022 on Netflix globally. There will be 10 episodes to watch.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Imagine having to think about your sibling dating — how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together.

"Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell."

Let's meet the contestants hoping to find 'the one' with their sibling by their side!

The Bajors

Mady and Lily Bajor (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron)

The spontaneous Bajor sisters are from Texas, USA.

Mady is a 20 year old Advertising student and Lily is a 22 year old cocktail waitress and student.

The Bishops

Kaz and Kieran Bishop (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron)

Twin brothers Kaz and Kieran reside from Essex, UK.

30 year old Kaz is a firefighter and Kieran is a banking consultant.

The Cohen/Hahns

Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron)

Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn are from New Jersey, USA.

Jason (27) works as a lifeguard and jet ski instructor and Chris (27) is a server and surf instructor.

The Millers

Dyman and Deyon Miller (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron)

The siblings-plus-best friends are from Florida, USA.

Dyman, who is 25 years old, works as a medical assistant and 21 year old Deyon is a HR manager and sports model.

The Parsijanis

Diana and Nina Parsijani (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron)

Twin sisters Diana and Nina are from Oslo, Norway.

The 29 year old twins both work as jewellery specialists.

The Roppos

Corrina and Joey Roppo (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron)

The Roppos are from Washington, USA.

23 year old Corrina is a music teacher and 28 year old Joey customs brokerage manager.

Host Melinda Berry (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron)

Dated and Related is hosted by Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Berry. She was a contestant on season 2 of the hit show, so she knows a lot about the reality TV world!

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the trailer below, where the siblings reveal their concerns on having to pull their flirting game accompanied by their brother or sister.