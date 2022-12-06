David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2 — release date, trailer and everything we know about the spinoff series

As much as 90 Day viewers love power couple Loren & Alexei, their popularity is rivaled by another fan-favorite couple. We're talking about David & Annie of course, and they're back with David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2.

The pair first met on the 90 Day Fiancé season 5. Since then, David and Annie have been featured on other shows throughout the 90 Day universe and have been a hilarious staple of Pillow Talk, often offering insight into other couples that only they could make entertaining.

Now in the second season of their own show, David and Annie are again heading to Thailand, this time accompanied by his once estranged daughter. Oh, and there is even talk of a baby this go around.

Here's everything we know about David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2 premieres on Monday, December 12, at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC in the US.

We don’t have official word as to when the series is being released in the UK. However, episodes are likely to become available to would-be viewers via the Discovery Plus app.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2 premise

Here is a synopsis of David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2:

"David and Annie are returning to Thailand for another attempt to obtain visas for Annie's brother, Jordan, and cousin, Amber, to attend school in America. This time, David's daughter Ashley is coming along to finally meet Annie's family in their village and afterwards, they head to the tourist city of Phuket. The hope is to immerse the kids in English and give them American experiences like BBQ and amusement parks. By the end of their trip, will the kids' language skills improve enough to ace their visa interview and come to America?"

David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2 cast

David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2 is of course spearheaded by husband and wife David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan. The pair first met when David was on an extended stay in Thailand and she was singing at a local bar. From that moment, the couple became two peas in a pod and married in 2017.

This season again features Annie's family, including her brother Jordan and cousin Amber. Additionally, the new episodes see the reemergence of David's daughter from a pervious marriage, Ashley.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2 trailer

Judging by the season 2 trailer, it looks like David and Annie fans have some entertaining episodes to look forward to. Check out the clip below.

How to watch David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2

David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2 is a TLC Original program and airs live in the US on TLC. If you don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, the channel is available on live streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Additionally, episodes are expected to become available to stream on Discovery Plus.

UK fans can also expect to stream episodes via the Discovery Plus app. However, to date, we aren't completely certain when the new season will become available in the UK.