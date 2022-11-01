Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2 — release date, trailer and everything we know about the reality series

Across the 90 Day universe, one of the most adored couples is that of Loren and Alexei Brovarnik. As such is the case, it comes as no surprise that Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is back for another season.

Fans were first introduced to the two on 90 Day Fiancé season 3 when Alexei picked up his life in Israel and moved to Florida to live with his then-fiancé Loren and her family. After the pair got married, they were then featured on the inaugural season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where they tried to navigate the early days of their marriage. Since then, the pair have spent their time commenting on the journey of other couples in the 90 Day franchise on the TLC talk show 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, and even more interesting, they’ve had children.

As the Brovarnik family continues to expand and their future in the US becomes a little more up in the air with news about a possible move to Israel, the second season of the stars’ show is gearing up to be quite interesting.

Here’s everything we know about Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2 premieres on Monday, December 12 on TLC. A time has not yet been announced, but we imagine it will take over the 8 pm timeslot that’s currently occupied by 90 Day: The Single Life. Once we have confirmation on a time, we’ll pass along that information.

Additionally, we don’t have confirmation on a UK release date as of right now. Again, as that information becomes available, we’ll be sure to pass it along.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2 premise

Loren and Alexei (Image credit: TLC)

TLC teases the new season by stating:

"Only a few months after giving birth to baby Asher, Loren and Alex are in for another big surprise, they’re pregnant with a third! Now, they only have nine months to find a bigger place to live, kickstart Shai’s child-modeling career, and take their first family vacation to Israel… all while dealing with the madness of life with two kids under two."

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2 cast

Starring in Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days are of course Loren and Alexei. The couple is coming off a great year having been the winners of the MTV Movie and TV award for Best Reality Romance of 2022. Joining them onscreen is their growing family. The pair share three young children, Shai, Asher and new baby girl Ariel (although we aren’t sure at this time whether her birth into the world will be covered in the new season).

Additionally, it looks like during the couple’s family trip to Israel that both Loren and Alexei’s parents will be making an appearance in the new season.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2 trailer

Watching the trailer, it appears things are going to get a little contentious for Loren and her parents. Take a look.

How to watch Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is a TLC Original show and new episodes can be viewed live in the US on TLC. If you don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, the channel is available on live streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, new episodes should become available to stream on Discovery Plus.

Once we have more information about a UK release date for new episodes, we will update that information here.