Deal or No Deal Island: release date, host, cast and everything we know about the reality show

You haven't seen Deal or No Deal like this before. Forget the stage and the glamorous models revealing what is in various briefcases, the game show is trading that in for an island destination and plenty of new wrinkles and twists in a new version that is officially known as Deal or No Deal Island.

Deal or No Deal first premiered on US TV in 2005 and became a hit for NBC. It ran for four seasons before having a revival in 2018/2019. Now, as the franchise makes its return to TV for the first time in five years, it does so with a bunch of new elements to liven things up for viewers. But at the heart of it all, the contestants and the mysterious banker are still trying to get the best deal for themselves.

Here is everything you need to know about Deal or No Deal Island, from when it is on to the host and to who is competing.

NBC debuts Deal or No Deal Island on Monday, February 26, at 9:30 pm ET/PT. The first episode is going to be a special one-and-a-half-hour edition; subsequent episodes are expected to be an hour long.

Deal or No Deal Island shares Monday night on NBC with another hit reality/competition show, The Voice season 25.

To watch Deal or No Deal Island live, you need to have access to NBC, and there are a couple of ways to gain that. First, a traditional pay-TV subscription automatically gets you NBC, as will a TV antenna that can receive local TV signals. Live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV also feature NBC as part of their channel lineup. If you've cut the cord entirely, Peacock Premium Plus subscribers can access NBC shows live as well.

If you're OK to wait, all Peacock subscribers can watch the latest episode of Deal or No Deal Island on-demand the day after it airs.

Deal or No Deal Island host

Howie Mandel famously hosted Deal or No Deal when it was in the studio, but now that things have made their way to an island, a new host is taking over — Joe Manganiello.

Manganiello is an actor best known for his roles in True Blood, the Magic Mike franchise and his cameo as Deathstroke in Justice League. This is the first time that he is serving as the host of a game show.

His role will include serving as the "gaming liaison," serving as an intermediary between the banker and the contestants and helping to guide them through the challenges and decisions.

In case you're curious, Mandel is still onboard the new version of the show as an executive producer.

Deal or No Deal Island cast

Rob Mariano, Nicholas Grasso, Alyssa Klinzing, Stephanie Mitchell, Brantzen Wong, Jamil Sipes, Miranda Harrison, Amy McCoy, Jordan Fowler, Aron Barbell, Kim Mattina, Dawson Addis and Claudia Jordan on Deal or No Deal Island (Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC)

The contestants participating in Deal or No Deal Island are a mix of regular people making their TV debuts and former reality stars and game show contestants. Here is the complete roster of Deal or No Deal Island contestants:

Dawson Addis

Aron Barbell

Jordan Fowler

Nicholas Grasso

Miranda Harrison

Claudia Jordan

Alyssa Klinzing

Rob Mariano

Kim Mattina

Amy McCoy

Stephanie Mitchell

Jamil Sipes

Brantzen Wong

Deal or No Deal Island format

Instead of contestants selecting different briefcases to eliminate on a soundstage, Deal or No Deal Island is going to see the iconic briefcases hidden around the island, with more than $200 million split amongst them.

In each episode, contestants will compete in challenges to secure the briefcase that will be used in that night's game of Deal or No Deal. Whichever player ends up with the highest-value briefcase gains immunity and chooses another player to enter "The Temple," where they will play a high-stakes game of Deal or No Deal.

If the player in "The Temple" takes a bad deal, one where the deal they take is less than what is actually in the case, they are eliminated. If the player makes a good deal, one that is more than the value of the case, they get to select who is eliminated from the competition.

The winnings of each game will be added to a group pot that will grow throughout the season. The last player standing will then face the banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history.

However, the banker can raise the stakes of the games with different tests of strategy and greed.

Deal or No Deal Island trailer

Get a taste of what Deal or No Deal Island is going to be like by watching the trailer directly below: