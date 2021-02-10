Does Paramount Plus have live sports?

We know Paramount+ will have movies. We know it'll feature some of the best series on TV. We know Paramount+ has great new exclusives. And, yes, Paramount+ has sports.

If you're familiar with CBS All Access — the predecessor to Paramount+ — then you likely already know what to expect. You'll get a fair amount of pre- and post-event coverage for events like The Masters golf tournament, and fantasy football.

But Paramount+ also will have the full fixture of games from the UEFA Champions League, which pits the best football clubs in Europe against each other. Same goes from the UEFA Europa League, which is the competition for everybody who didn't make it into the Champions League. (And I'd argue it has a cooler name.) There's also the UEFA Women's Champions League, and the National Women's Soccer League in the United States.

And you also can use Paramount+ as your conduit to your local CBS affiliate, so you can watch whatever regional NFL game is on each week. (Once the NFL is back in season, of course.) And as a reminder, you can sign in to Paramount+ with an existing cable subscription to stream CBS, which is nice. But if you want the full slate of on-demand content and live sports, you'll need to pony up for a full subscription.

The Paramount+ price runs the same as CBS All Access before it. That's $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year if you don't mind advertising with the on-demand content, or $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year if you want to get rid of most of the advertising.

Paramount+ also will be available on the same devices, which means most major streaming platforms. So you'll be able to watch Paramount+ on Roku, or watch it on Amazon Fire TV. There's also an app for Apple TV and Android TV, or the newer Google TV.

You'll still be able to watch Paramount+ via a web browser, or with Chromecast or AirPlay, and it's also available on a number of smart TV platforms, too.