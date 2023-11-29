Dubai Bling season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

Following up an entertaining first season, Dubai Bling season 2 is here and features a few cast additions, which could only lend itself to even more drama.

If you managed to watch the Dubai Bling season 1 cast and all of their fabulosity and antics, then you know the series follows in the footsteps of other Netflix reality TV shows like Bling Empire and Young, Famous & African season 2. A group of friends who enjoy the finer things in life but can’t help but argue with one another over even the pettiest of issues. So what does the Dubai Bling cast have in store next?

Here’s everything we know about Dubai Bling season 2.

Dubai Bling season 2 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, December 13. Check what else is new on Netflix.

Dubai Bling season 2 trailer

Judging by the trailer for the new episodes, things among this group are certainly about to heat up.

Dubai Bling premise

Here is the official synopsis of the overall series:

"Nowhere says glamour like Dubai! Meet the local residents for whom bling is the everyday and who can fall out over carats as much as diamonds. When 1 in 100 residents is a millionaire, they all want to reach the highest level of the ladder...In this ensemble cast reality-docusoap, this is where competition rises and problems hit. Drama and tension galore!"

Dubai Bling season 2 cast

Dubai Bling (Image credit: Netflix)

It looks like the Dubai Bling season 1 cast is back for season 2. This group includes Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Lojain Omran, Kris Fade, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Loujain "LG" Adada and DJ Bliss. One notable addition to the cast this season is Mona Kattan. Kattan is the president and force behind the billion-dollar makeup line, Huda Beauty.

There are other additions expected to join the fold.

How to watch Dubai Bling

Dubai Bling is a Netflix original series. Those hoping to watch episodes need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.